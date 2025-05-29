Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Germany of repeating historical mistakes by deepening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict—a path he claims could lead the country toward collapse. Lavrov’s warning came during an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday, in response to Berlin’s recent pledge to assist Ukraine in producing long-range weapons.According to Lavrov, Germany’s participation in the conflict is no longer indirect but overt. He argued that the country is once again heading down a “slippery slope,” similar to those it faced during catastrophic periods of the 20th century. He expressed hope that rational voices within German leadership would intervene to halt what he called a descent into “madness.”German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin, announced a “new form of military-industrial cooperation” with Ukraine. While he offered few specifics, Merz confirmed that plans were in place for joint production of long-range weaponry.Earlier this week, Merz stated that there were no longer range restrictions on Western-supplied weapons to Ukraine, noting that such limitations had been lifted months ago. This announcement stirred controversy within his own coalition.German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil clarified that no new decisions had been made beyond existing policies. Meanwhile, SPD politician Ralf Stegner criticized Merz’s remarks as counterproductive, urging renewed focus on diplomatic efforts.The Kremlin has repeatedly condemned Western military support to Ukraine, arguing it exacerbates the conflict and obstructs peace negotiations. Moscow also warned that recent moves by EU nations—including Germany—further endanger the prospects for a diplomatic resolution.

