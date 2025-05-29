403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov warns Germany of ‘sliding down to collapse’
(MENAFN)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Germany of repeating historical mistakes by deepening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict—a path he claims could lead the country toward collapse. Lavrov’s warning came during an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday, in response to Berlin’s recent pledge to assist Ukraine in producing long-range weapons.
According to Lavrov, Germany’s participation in the conflict is no longer indirect but overt. He argued that the country is once again heading down a “slippery slope,” similar to those it faced during catastrophic periods of the 20th century. He expressed hope that rational voices within German leadership would intervene to halt what he called a descent into “madness.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin, announced a “new form of military-industrial cooperation” with Ukraine. While he offered few specifics, Merz confirmed that plans were in place for joint production of long-range weaponry.
Earlier this week, Merz stated that there were no longer range restrictions on Western-supplied weapons to Ukraine, noting that such limitations had been lifted months ago. This announcement stirred controversy within his own coalition.
German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil clarified that no new decisions had been made beyond existing policies. Meanwhile, SPD politician Ralf Stegner criticized Merz’s remarks as counterproductive, urging renewed focus on diplomatic efforts.
The Kremlin has repeatedly condemned Western military support to Ukraine, arguing it exacerbates the conflict and obstructs peace negotiations. Moscow also warned that recent moves by EU nations—including Germany—further endanger the prospects for a diplomatic resolution.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Germany of repeating historical mistakes by deepening its involvement in the Ukraine conflict—a path he claims could lead the country toward collapse. Lavrov’s warning came during an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on Wednesday, in response to Berlin’s recent pledge to assist Ukraine in producing long-range weapons.
According to Lavrov, Germany’s participation in the conflict is no longer indirect but overt. He argued that the country is once again heading down a “slippery slope,” similar to those it faced during catastrophic periods of the 20th century. He expressed hope that rational voices within German leadership would intervene to halt what he called a descent into “madness.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin, announced a “new form of military-industrial cooperation” with Ukraine. While he offered few specifics, Merz confirmed that plans were in place for joint production of long-range weaponry.
Earlier this week, Merz stated that there were no longer range restrictions on Western-supplied weapons to Ukraine, noting that such limitations had been lifted months ago. This announcement stirred controversy within his own coalition.
German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil clarified that no new decisions had been made beyond existing policies. Meanwhile, SPD politician Ralf Stegner criticized Merz’s remarks as counterproductive, urging renewed focus on diplomatic efforts.
The Kremlin has repeatedly condemned Western military support to Ukraine, arguing it exacerbates the conflict and obstructs peace negotiations. Moscow also warned that recent moves by EU nations—including Germany—further endanger the prospects for a diplomatic resolution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment