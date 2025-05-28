Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KFAS Launches Strategy To Boost Research, Innovation In Kuwait


2025-05-28 03:03:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) announced on Wednesday its new strategy for the period (2025-2029), aimed at advancing Kuwait's scientific research, and utilizing technology to tackle national challenges and achieve sustainable development.
The strategy, titled "A Solid Legacy and an Innovative Future," reflects the foundation's commitment to preserving its historical achievements spanning over 45 years, while proactively positioning Kuwait as a global knowledge hub through innovation and technology transfer, according to a KFAS statement.
The strategy seeks to build an integrated research system that supports practical and applied innovation and develops national human capabilities, enhancing the efficiency of scientific research and expanding the scope of multidisciplinary research.
The Foundation emphasized that the new strategy would focus on stimulating technology transfer and finding innovative solutions to key challenges facing Kuwait, including energy and water security, public health, digital economy, and education development.
KFAS also affirmed its dedication to empowering youth, researchers, and entrepreneurs by providing comprehensive opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEAM), strengthening local and international partnerships, and developing training programs and pioneering research initiatives.
The strategy represents a renewed commitment to investing in advanced technologies and knowledge transfer to support an innovation-driven economy and international competitiveness, achieved through close collaboration between academia, public and private sectors, and civil society organizations, the statement noted.
The strategy encompasses ambitious goals aimed at enhancing research efficiency, expanding multidisciplinary research, accelerating technology transfer, and creating a supportive environment for innovation through training programs to build national capacities capable of addressing both local and global challenges.
The strategy embodies KFAS vision of building a prosperous knowledge-based society capable of global competitiveness, it added. (end)
