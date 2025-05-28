Rajveer Ahuja Unveils A Bold New Chapter In Digital Storytelling With Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Acclaimed producer Rajveer Ahuja continues to make waves in the digital entertainment space with his latest powerful and evocative series, Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan, under the prestigious 9FILMS banner. 9FILMS' latest show is set to premiere soon on Hungama OTT, where it has already become the talk of the town across entertainment circles. PR Professionals, partners of 9FILMS, will lead the communications strategy and execution for the show, ensuring impactful outreach and audience engagement.

Rajveer Ahuja, Founder and Producer at 9FILMS



Ahuja, known for his cinematic finesse and passion for storytelling that challenges the norm, presents a fresh narrative layered with emotional complexity, compelling characters, and striking visual storytelling. Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan marks a new milestone in India's digital content landscape.



“At 9FILMS, we're not just telling stories - we're crafting experiences. Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan is a journey into the extraordinary, rooted in emotion, driven by bold choices, and delivered with uncompromising quality. I believe stories have the power to mirror society, stir thought, and inspire change - and this show does all three,” said Rajveer Ahuja, Founder and Producer at 9FILMS .



“Every element - from the writing to the direction to the performances - has been nurtured with vision and care. We're proud to bring this to audiences who crave depth, originality, and authenticity.”



Directed by Saket Yadav, and starring Shristy Rode in a career-defining lead role, the series boasts a stellar ensemble cast and is poised to leave a lasting impact. With its rich narrative structure and daring approach, Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan sets a new benchmark in the OTT space.



Joining the voices behind the project is Sachin Shinde, acclaimed film director and founding member of 9FILMS, who underscores the power of substance-driven entertainment:



“Good content is the only currency that truly holds the audience's attention today. Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan does just that - it pulls you in and doesn't let you look away. It's gripping, emotional, and beautifully crafted. This is storytelling that moves you,” said Sachin Shinde, Director and Co-Founder, 9FILMS .



PR Professionals (PRP Group) - Known for delivering cutting-edge campaigns in the entertainment space, PRP Group is leading the communication strategy for the show, playing a key role in amplifying its visibility and positioning.



“Rajveer Ahuja is not just a producer - he's a creator of masterpieces,” said Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Managing Director, PR Professionals (PRP Group) .“His vision, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence make every project under his banner truly special. We at PRP Group are proud to partner with 9FILMS and be part of a journey that is reshaping the storytelling landscape of India.”



With its unique voice, cinematic richness, and daring heart, Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan is poised to be one of the most talked-about digital series of the year.



Coming soon, exclusively on Hungama OTT.