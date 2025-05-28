Hyundai Named 2025 Merit Award 'Gold' Winner For Corporate Social Responsibility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hyundai is honored to receive this award for our STEM education initiatives in Coastal Georgia, underscoring our commitment to Progress for Humanity," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "We are dedicated to empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills required to lead in a technology-driven world, while fostering excitement for learning. We are proud to support young people through our initiatives and hopefully inspire some to pursue meaningful careers in clean energy and the automotive industry."

Hyundai partnered with the SAE Foundation to deliver SAE International's award-winning A World In Motion ® (AWIM) PreK-12 STEM education program to fourth grade classrooms in the Bryan County School District. The curriculum focused on core concepts such as air resistance, propulsion, and surface area, including real world connections to HMGMA's renewable energy resources, emission reduction technologies, and career paths.

Hyundai also expanded its collaboration with the H2GP Foundation, sponsoring 16 teams in Bryan County for the inaugural Georgia Hydrogen Grand Prix as part of the Hyundai RC Program. This hands-on STEM competition which challenges students to design, build, and race hydrogen-powered RC cars, equips them with essential engineering, renewable energy, and automotive technology skills making learning an exciting and engaging experience.

These programs aimed to provide equitable access to high-quality STEM education in Coastal Georgia, ensuring every student can explore critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, and collaboration. Through hands-on learning, Hyundai seeks to introduce students to real-world applications and future career pathways.

The Merit Awards for HR are evaluated based on submissions that demonstrate excellence in areas such as leadership, innovation, positive work environment, and more. The judging panel comprises a diverse group of journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and members of the Merit Awards staff.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .

