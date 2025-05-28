NIO Vehicles To Receive Connected Parking Services From Parkopedia



On-Street Parking functionality to be added to all current European NIO models

Parkopedia parking information feature to be rolled out via a navigation app update on the new NIO App Store in the next few days Drivers will have access to detailed parking information, including parking availability, pricing and restrictions

28 May 2025 - London, UK / Gräfelfing, Germany

Parkopedia and NIO are working together to provide on-street parking functionality to all of the brand's European models. This partnership sees extensive, high-quality Parkopedia data provided to NIO drivers, enabling them to easily locate on-street parking and decide where to park.

Connected car services are in high demand with drivers globally, with 92% of motorists worldwide experiencing difficulties in finding parking, according to the most recent Global Driver Survey . Furthermore, 77% of drivers want integrated parking services in their vehicles, highlighting the value of OEMs making high-quality services available for their drivers. NIO, meanwhile, continues to grow rapidly around the world, with 2025 sales up by nearly 50% year-on-year and cumulative deliveries set to pass 750,000 in May 2025.

The 'On-Street Parking' functionality, made available by this collaboration, provides a smarter, more convenient navigation experience for NIO drivers, helping them to find available parking, with street parking options shown directly on the integrated navigation system. In addition, the system uses Parkopedia data to highlight the likelihood of finding a space, with light blue sections showing lower likelihood and dark blue sections signifying a higher chance of free spaces being available.

Drivers are able to view detailed information about each parking zone, including hourly rates, restrictions and accepted payment methods, helping them plan their journeys more efficiently and arrive less stressed at their end destination. NIO's latest software update, 'Banyan 2.4.1', is rolling out in the next few days across all current NIO models in Europe. Delivered wirelessly via a navigation app update on the new NIO App Store, this update brings a host of new features, including parking situation reports and on-street POI information, plus intelligent enhancements designed to enrich the in-car experience, covering improved driver assistance, smarter voice controls, upgraded media streaming and a new app store.

Markus Dohl, VP Europe at Parkopedia, said:“Finding available parking across Europe can be a stressful process, so we are pleased to empower NIO in providing a seamless in-car parking experience for its European drivers. Taking the stress out of the parking process and improving the driving experience requires extensive, high-quality base data, and this is why Parkopedia prides itself on only providing unparalleled complete and verified data.”

About Parkopedia

Parkopedia, acquired by EasyPark Group in early 2025, is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit href="" parkopedi for more information.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and leader within the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle by offering high-performance smart electric vehicles and the ultimate user experience – building a community that shares joy and grows together. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies across autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains, and batteries.

