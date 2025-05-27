Thumbay Group Launches Thumbay Fergana College Of Medical Sciences In Uzbekistan

Admission open for Graduate Entry Program

Admissions are Now Open with limted seats for the Graduate Entry Doctor of Medicine (MD) Program & the fees Includes Sharing Hostel facilities.

- Dr. Thumbay MoideenAJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move set to redefine medical education in Central Asia, Thumbay Group, a diversified international business conglomerate headquartered in the UAE, has announced the launch of the Thumbay Fergana College of Medical Sciences (TFCOMS) in collaboration with the esteemed Fergana Medical Institute of Public Health (FMIPH). This strategic partnership aims to deliver world-class medical education, leveraging the strengths of both institutions.Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the venture:“Our collaboration with FMIPH underscores our commitment to advancing medical education globally. TFCOMS will offer innovative programs designed to equip future healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge required in today's dynamic medical landscape.”TFCOMS offers an internationally recognized program that cater to aspiring medical professionals. The flagship Graduate Entry Doctor of Medicine (MD) Program is a four-year curriculum aligned with global medical education standards. The program integrates advanced medical technologies, active learning methodologies, and extensive clinical training across diverse healthcare settings.Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group, Prof. Sidikov Akmal Abdikakharovich, Rector of FMIPH and Prof Manda Venkataraman, Acting Chancellor of Gulf Medical University. At the Launch Ceremony of Thumbay Fergana College of Medical Sciences, Uzbeksitan.TFCOMS has academic affiliation with Gulf Medical University (GMU), UAE, ensuring the highest standards of medical education. The curriculum is designed in alignment with internationally accredited programs, integrating advanced teaching methodologies and clinical training. This collaboration allows students to benefit from GMU's expertise, research opportunities, and global network. Graduates will receive world-class education and career support, preparing them for successful medical careers worldwide.Prof. Sidikov Akmal Abdikakharovich, Rector of FMIPH, highlighted the significance of this initiative:“This partnership brings together the rich educational heritage of FMIPH and the innovative approach of Thumbay Group. Our combined expertise will provide students with unparalleled opportunities in medical education.” TFCOMS is poised to attract a diverse cohort of students from around the world, fostering a multicultural learning environment. The college offers modern facilities, experienced faculty, and a curriculum that emphasizes problem-based learning, early clinical exposure, and simulation training.Prospective students can find more information and application details on the official website:

vignesh

Thumbay Media

email us here

Thumbay Fergana College of Medical Sciences

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.