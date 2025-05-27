Teva Celiac Disease Candidate Granted Fast Track Designation By US FDA



Fast Track designation granted for investigational TEV-53408, an anti-IL-15 antibody

Designation underscores the potential of TEV-53408, currently undergoing a Phase 2a study for the treatment of celiac disease Candidate demonstrates Teva's commitment to bringing important new treatment options to underserved patient populations



TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for investigational TEV-53408, an anti-IL-15 antibody, for the treatment of people with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet. TEV-53408 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial to assess the efficacy and safety in adults with celiac disease.

Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate development and expedite review of drugs to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs.

“The FDA's decision to grant Fast Track designation for TEV-53408, an investigational anti-IL-15 antibody therapy, reflects the promising nature of the treatment and the urgent unmet need of people living with celiac disease,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva.“Teva is driven by a commitment to innovation and this latest achievement gets us one step closer to providing promising, innovative treatment options for patients with chronic autoimmune diseases like celiac disease.”

TEV-53408 is an antibody designed to inhibit the activity of the cytokine, interleukin-15 (IL-15), to prevent intestinal damage and associated symptoms in individuals with celiac disease. This potential treatment is a testament to the growing strength of Teva's innovative pipeline and dedication to advancing treatments for immunological conditions, including celiac disease, which affects approximately 1% of the global population.1-3

About TEV-53408

TEV-53408 is an investigational monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin-15 (IL-15), which aims to reduce the immune response to gluten that causes intestinal inflammation and damage in individuals with celiac disease. A Phase 2a study investigating the efficacy and safety of anti-IL-15 in adults with celiac disease is ongoing (NCT06807463 ).

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a chronic autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten, affecting the small intestine and leading to a range of symptoms. It can significantly impact an individual's quality of life, and diagnosis can be challenging. A strict, lifelong gluten-free diet is the only current treatment and even if adhering to a gluten-free diet, a significant proportion of patients still experience debilitating symptoms. In addition, trace amounts of gluten - especially through accidental or inadvertent ingestion - can cause severe reactions. Teva is dedicated to developing innovative medicines for immunological diseases, including celiac disease, with the goal of providing better health for people suffering from celiac disease worldwide.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a different kind of global biopharmaceutical leader, one that operates across the full spectrum of innovation to reliably deliver medicines to patients worldwide. For over 120 years, Teva's commitment to bettering health has never wavered. Today, the company's global network of capabilities enables its 37,000 employees across 57 markets to advance health by developing medicines for the future while championing the production of generics and biologics. We are dedicated to addressing patients' needs, now and in the future. Moving forward together with science that treats, inspired by the people we serve. To learn more about how Teva is all in for better health, visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“target,”“may,”“project,”“guidance,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline including to successfully develop and commercialize our anti-IL 15 (TEV-53408) asset for the treatment of people with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet; the risk that we will incur significant costs in connection with the development of anti-IL 15 (TEV-53408), which may exceed any revenue generated by anti-IL 15 (TEV-53408); risks that regulatory approvals and other requirements may delay the development and commercialization of our anti-IL 15 (TEV-53408); our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development, to sustain and focus our portfolio of generic medicines, and to execute on our organizational transformation and to achieve expected cost savings; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned“Risk Factors and“Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

