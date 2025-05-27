403
Jordan, Norway Urge Immediate, Lasting Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Jordan and Norway on Monday called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, urging unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and reaffirming their commitment to a two-state solution as the foundation for enduring peace in the region.
Speaking after bilateral discussions in Amman, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi emphasized that Norway's decision to recognize Palestine reflected a strong adherence to international law and principles of justice.
He underscored that achieving lasting peace and regional stability hinges on the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Safadi also lauded Norway's leadership of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates international financial aid for the Palestinians. He acknowledged its active role in addressing Gaza's deepening humanitarian crisis and in revitalizing stalled peace negotiations.
Condemning recent actions by Israeli extremist ministers, Safadi denounced the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and cautioned that such provocations could lead to heightened tensions.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic” and pushed for a resolution to the 19-month-long war. Eide issued a stark warning that without resolving the root cause—Palestinian statehood—the cycle of conflict would persist.
He also affirmed Norway’s ongoing efforts to advocate for Palestinian recognition and expressed support for the upcoming United Nations conference on the two-state solution, scheduled for June in New York and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.
