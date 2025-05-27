Repligen Announces Publication Of The Company’S 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report
Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer at Repligen, said,“At Repligen, we take a pragmatic approach to advancing our sustainability-related ambitions. To us, continuous improvement is sustainability and sustainability is business resilience.”
Dianne Heiler, Vice President of Sustainability & ESG and Global Head of Packaging Engineering at Repligen, said,“As world events continue to shape the conversation, the team at Repligen remains focused and committed to sustainability. Why? Because we know that it makes good sense and creates business value. This publication also serves as Repligen Corporation's 2024 Communication on Progress in fulfillment of our annual commitment to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).”
Below are just a few of the 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights across environmental, social and governance topics. Report data is through year end 2024 unless otherwise noted.
Advancing Impacts: Report Highlights
- Further expanded our transition to 100% renewable electricity from 13 to 19 of 19 manufacturing sites, representing 100% of our total global consumption. Reduced waste generation by 25% and total waste intensity by 32% on a normalized-to-revenue basis from 2023 to 2024. Expanded our global Scope 3 emissions inventory to represent all material emissions categories, up from 9 to 11 of 15, compared to 2023. Completed the UNGC Network USA Business and Human Rights Accelerator program designed to help companies embed the UN Guiding Principles into their operations and began incorporating the learnings into our corporate sustainability strategy. Opened our new customer-focused Repligen Training and Innovation Center (RTIC) in Waltham, MA.
About Repligen Corporation
Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are“inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information, please visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“seek,” or“could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Repligen Contact:
Jacob Johnson
VP, Investor Relations
(781) 419-0204
...
