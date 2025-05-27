403
Russia Says It Intercepted Over 2,300 Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russia announced Tuesday it intercepted over 2,300 drones launched by Ukraine within the past week, as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations over sustained air attacks for three nights running.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Monday that his country faced assaults from more than 900 attack drones in just three days, alongside ballistic and cruise missiles.
These strikes have reportedly killed over 20 people, including civilians in Kyiv, according to local officials.
“There is no military logic in this, but it is a clear political choice – the choice of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, the choice of Russia – the choice to keep waging war and destroying lives,” Zelenskyy stated in a video speech.
Meanwhile, Russian officials confirmed intensified drone incursions from Ukraine, including some reportedly intercepted en route to Moscow.
Regarding the attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump commented Sunday that his Russian counterpart had gone “absolutely CRAZY,” a remark Kremlin spokespeople attributed to “emotional overload.”
A release from the Russian Defense Ministry detailed that between 8 pm on May 20 (1700 GMT) and 8 am Tuesday (0500 GMT), air defense systems intercepted 2,331 Ukrainian drones. Of those, 1,465 were neutralized outside the territory designated by Moscow as its “special military operation” zone.
The statement accused Kyiv of sharply increasing drone and Western-made missile attacks targeting Russian civilian sites since May 20. In retaliation, Russia claims to have struck “exclusively at military facilities and enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.”
It further charged Kyiv with undertaking “a number of provocative steps” aimed at sabotaging peace negotiations, allegedly supported by “certain European countries,” though no specifics were provided.
The Russian military vowed to continue launching “massive and group strikes in response to any terrorist attacks and provocations,” enumerating several attacks reportedly conducted on Ukrainian targets during this timeframe.
Ukrainian officials have yet to respond publicly to Russia’s assertions.
