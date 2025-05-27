Boris And Carrie Johnson Welcome Baby Girl, Poppy Eliza Josephine
The news was shared by Carrie in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she expressed gratitude and love for their new arrival, calling Poppy "so pretty and tiny" and saying the family is "totally smitten."
The post featured photos of the newborn in a bassinet alongside her siblings-Wilfred, Romy, and Frank-and moments of the proud parents holding her at University College London Hospital.
Carrie, 37, affectionately referred to her daughter as "Pop Tart" and hinted that Poppy might be their last child.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment