Boris And Carrie Johnson Welcome Baby Girl, Poppy Eliza Josephine

2025-05-27 01:05:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, have announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, born on May 21.

The news was shared by Carrie in a heartfelt Instagram post, where she expressed gratitude and love for their new arrival, calling Poppy "so pretty and tiny" and saying the family is "totally smitten."

The post featured photos of the newborn in a bassinet alongside her siblings-Wilfred, Romy, and Frank-and moments of the proud parents holding her at University College London Hospital.

Carrie, 37, affectionately referred to her daughter as "Pop Tart" and hinted that Poppy might be their last child.

