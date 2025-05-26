Ukraine Calls On Partners To Ramp Up Pressure On Russia, Provide Additional Air Defense Capabilities MFA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Amid ongoing large-scale missile attacks, Ukraine is calling on its partners to intensify pressure on Russia and provide additional air defense capabilities, including Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, and other systems, as well as ammunition.

This is said in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Moscow understands only the language of force, economic pressure and isolation. Only decisive actions by the international community, increased sanctions pressure and the provision of necessary defense equipment to Ukraine can force the aggressor to stop terror. We call on our partners to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine, including by providing additional air defense capabilities, Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS and other systems, and ammunition for them,” the ministry said.

The MFA added that Ukraine also calls for strengthening the sanctions regime against Russian military-industrial enterprises, the energy sector, all Russian banks and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, and other sectors.

Injury toll from Russian attack onregion rises to 34

Kyiv also insists on the inevitability of punishment for the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation for planning, organizing and committing crimes of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity on the territory of Ukraine and call on the international community to ensure that they are brought to justice.

“Russia must be held fully accountable for its actions, which threaten not only Ukraine but also undermine global security and stability. Ukraine will continue to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty and right to existence by all available means, within the framework of international law,” the MFA said.

As reported, on the night of May 25, 12 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in a large-scale Russian attack in Ukraine. Among the dead were three children from one family in the Zhytomyr region.

The enemy fired 367 missiles and drones at Kyiv and other cities. Air defense forces shot down 45 cruise missiles and neutralized 266 drones.