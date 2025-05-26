War Update: 204 Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a massive assault on multiple fronts across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, with 204 combat engagements recorded.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in its morning update, Ukrinform reports.

According to updated information, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 97 airstrikes yesterday, employing eight missiles and dropping 138 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces carried out 5,461 shelling attacks, including 129 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed approximately 2,600 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes near Krasychka and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Zoria, Novotoretske, Sofiivka, Koptieve, Dovha Balka, Poltavka, Shakhove, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Novopil, Perebudova, and Komar in the Donetsk region; Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian air and artillery units struck nine enemy personnel and equipment concentrations, five artillery systems, seven command posts, and two other high-value targets.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines five times near Vovchansk, Stroivka, Kutkivka, and Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk axis, five assaults were recorded, with Ukrainian defenders repelling attacks near Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman axis, enemy forces launched 23 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Kopanky, Lypove, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske, Novomykhailivka, and in the direction of Karpivka, Hryhorivka, Hrekivka, and Olhivka.

On the Siversk axis, three enemy attempts to advance were made near Bilohorivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russia's invading forces launched four attacks west of Andriivka and toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy conducted 16 assaults near Druzhba, Dyliivka, Krymske, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, and toward Pleschyivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 65 enemy assaults near Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Malynivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Troitske, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, and in the direction of Novoandriivka.

On the Huliaipole and Dnipro River axes, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

On the Kursk axis, the enemy conducted 12 airstrikes, dropped 16 guided bombs, and shelled Ukrainian positions 246 times, including six times using multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 enemy assaults.