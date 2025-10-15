Global Future Councils 2025: Leaders And Experts Outline New Technological And Ethical Framework



Developing international frameworks to ensure the responsible and ethical use of technology.

Strengthening cross-sectoral collaboration between public, private, and civil society sectors.

Fostering a transparent, accountable, and efficient technological ecosystem to address complex technical and ethical challenges. Designing safe and effective systems that can collaborate seamlessly with humans across work, production, and service environments.

The Technology theme at the Global Future Councils 2025 featured seven specialised Councils that focused on:

Dubai, UAE – October 2025 – The future of digital transformation featured prominently as a topic of discussion and strategic debate as international leaders, experts, and specialists convened at the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils 2025, organised by the UAE Government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

As part of the event's Technology theme – one of six broad themes under which the Councils are organised – Council members sought to shape a new technological and ethical framework to advance the use of technology in the service of humanity and society, establishing robust foundations for the effective and responsible governance of major digital transformations.

Human-like Cognitive Systems:

The Global Future Council on Artificial General Intelligence examined the development of cognitive systems approaching human-level capabilities, with a capacity for self-learning. It considered the ethical and technical aspects of control and safety, as well as the role of open-source approaches in addressing the societal implications of advanced learning systems. The Council then went on to explore mechanisms for deploying these systems responsibly to generate economic and social benefits while safeguarding privacy.

Interactive Human-Robot Relationships:

The Global Future Council on Autonomous Systems examined the dynamic interactions between humans, robots, and physical autonomous systems, emphasising the importance of designing safe and efficient systems that can collaborate effectively with humans across work, production, and service environments. Council members explored technical and regulatory strategies to minimise unintended consequences and strengthen public trust in the integration of these systems into society.

Enhancing Cyber Resilience:

In response to the growing reliance on artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, the Global Future Council on Cybersecurity conducted in-depth discussions on protecting critical digital systems from emerging and complex threats. Experts reviewed best practices for bolstering cyber resilience and debated the development of international digital governance frameworks designed to strengthen both preventive and responsive capabilities, thereby safeguarding economies and societies against transnational risks.

Balanced Intellectual Property Frameworks:

The Global Future Council on Data Frontiers examined the technical and economic implications of the rapid expansion of generative AI and the use of synthetic data, emphasising the need for balanced frameworks governing intellectual property rights and privacy. Council members explored mechanisms for utilising generated data to enhance the capabilities of intelligent models while mitigating risks, such as amplification, bias, and misinformation. They also discussed establishing attribution and governance systems to ensure the equitable distribution of the benefits arising from digital transformation.

Waves of Misinformation:

The Global Future Council on Information Integrity highlighted the growing challenges of misinformation and its impact on public trust in institutions. The Council stressed the need for robust systems that guarantee credibility and accuracy of content in today's era of integrated digital platforms and artificial intelligence. Discussions focused on strategies to strengthen community resilience against misinformation and measures to safeguard the information space while still upholding freedom of expression.

Computational Power:

The Global Future Council on Next Generation Computing explored cutting-edge innovations shaping a new era of computational capability, including quantum computing, biocomputing, and neuromorphic computing. The Council examined the transformative potential of these breakthroughs in advancing scientific and industrial research, and deliberated on creating secure, sustainable, and energy-efficient computing systems that address complex challenges without causing undue environmental impact.

Space Applications:

The Global Future Council on Space Technologies examined how space-related innovations can drive development on Earth, focusing on a range of topics from satellite communication networks to low-gravity manufacturing. Members discussed the pivotal role of space investments and international collaboration in opening new frontiers for research and innovation that deliver tangible benefits to communities around the world.

A Unified Platform for Future Makers:

Bringing together over 700 experts from 93 countries, the Global Future Councils 2025 featured 37 Councils that cover six broad themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. The Councils provided a unique international platform for dialogue and collaboration on strategies for shaping the future and driving advancement across vital sectors to enhance quality of life and create opportunities for generations to come.

The landmark initiative marks a significant milestone in the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. Over the past 16 years, the collaboration has hosted more than 900 Global Future Councils, engaging over 12,000 officials, experts, and specialists, and tackling a broad range of issues critical to humanity's present and future.