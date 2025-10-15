Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Islamabad Says Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To 48-Hour Ceasefire

2025-10-15 02:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said, after dozens of troops and civilians were killed earlier in a fresh round of border skirmishes.

"The Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime -- at the Taliban's request... have decided to implement a temporary ceasefire starting from 6 pm (0100 GMT) today for the next 48 hours," the ministry said. There was no immediate response from Taliban authorities in Kabul.

