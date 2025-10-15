Attention Commuters! PATCO Trains Suspended In Both Directions Due To 'Power Issue'
In an alert posted on the website at 9 am (local time), PATCO said,“At approximately 7:40 am, a power surge from PSE&G caused a failure at PATCO's Westmont Substation, blowing several fuses and impacting our ability to operate trains.”
“PATCO diagnostic crews have identified the issue, and PATCO repair crews along with PSE&G crews are on site to make repairs and replace the fuses needed to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the statement added.The statement from PATCO
Meanwhile, officials were quoted by a report as saying that service was suspended as crews were working to restore power "as quickly and safely as possible."
"There is currently no estimated time for restoration of service," it said.
The corporation also apologise for the disruption.
“We sincerely apologise for this disruption and understand how frustrating service interruptions can be. Our teams are working diligently to minimise the impact to riders and, above all, ensure the safety of our passengers and employees,” it said.Track PATCO trains' current status
. All services remain suspended at this time.
. There is currently no estimated time for restoration of service.
. NJ TRANSIT is cross-honoring PATCO tickets to help riders reach their destinations.
