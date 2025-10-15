Durgapur Gangrape: Bengal Guv Sends Report To President Murmu, MHA (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 15 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has submitted a detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday regarding the alleged gangrape of a Dalit medical student in Durgapur, West Burdwan district.

An insider from Raj Bhavan confirmed that the Governor's report includes observations from his visit to Durgapur earlier this week and his interactions with the victim's family.

However, specific details of the report remain undisclosed.

Speaking to the media earlier in the day at a Kolkata-based chamber of commerce event, Governor Bose expressed concern over the rising incidents of sexual violence in the state.

“Given the recent spate of crimes against women, including the Durgapur case, it can no longer be said that West Bengal is a safe place for women,” he stated.

The incident, which occurred on the night of October 10, involved a second-year student from Odisha enrolled at a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was assaulted after leaving the college premises around 8 p.m. to buy food. She was allegedly dragged into a nearby forested area and gangraped.

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the case, all of whom are currently in custody.

Earlier, the Governor also indirectly blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation for the repeated events of reported sexual crimes in the state.

“What we are seeing now is just the tip of the iceberg. Beneath it lies a deeper problem, which is the incompetence of those responsible for running the system,” the Governor said.

He also criticised the police administration in the state for not acting as required in handling such cases of sexual crimes against women.

“The main task of the people is to maintain law & order in the state. As a Governor, I cannot say that the police administration here is performing as expected. The current situation in West Bengal has the indications of a 'soft state' where the application and enforcement of legal provisions are not appropriate. The police are not playing the necessary role in enforcing the law,” Bose added.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the police administration to maintain law and order and strictly enforce the legal provisions.

“The law enforcement agencies are responsible for violence or lawlessness in the state," the Governor added.