Uzbekistan And UK Join Forces To Tackle Reforms And WTO Integration
“ I would like to thank Rigby for participating in and supporting our event, 'New Uzbekistan - a Great Country with Great Opportunities.' We exchanged views on the progress of reforms and Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization. It is encouraging to see the UK government fully backing this important stage in our country's development,” Mirziyoyeva said.
She also highlighted that Uzbekistan is attracting an increasing number of British companies, with over 270 currently operating in the country.
“I am pleased to see growing interest from British partners and confident that their engagement in our economy will continue to expand,” she added.
Meanwhile, earlier, on September 19, the Uzbek delegation led by Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, achieved another milestone on the country's path toward WTO membership by signing bilateral protocols on market access with Argentina, Australia, and Honduras.
To date, Uzbekistan has concluded agreements with 29 countries, finalized negotiations with two more members, and has only three bilateral talks remaining before the accession process can be completed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment