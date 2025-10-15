Supported By Qatar, Gaza Municipality Begins Removing Rubble, Reopening City Streets After Cessation Of Israeli Aggression

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Gaza Strip municipalities, in cooperation with Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee, have begun reopening Gaza's main streets, removing rubble and debris, and facilitating the movement of Palestinian citizens.

This follows the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation army and the cessation of hostilities following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Friday.

Qatari-provided bulldozers and trucks began removing the rubble and debris from homes and the destruction blocking Gaza City's main streets, preventing Palestinians from moving around, given the continued return of thousands of displaced persons from the southern Gaza Strip to the northern part of the Strip following the cessation of the Israeli aggression.

In this regard, Mayor of Gaza, Eng. Yahya Al Sarraj, emphasized that since the ceasefire, the Gaza Municipality and all municipalities in the Strip have launched a major campaign to open roads and streets, allowing the displaced to return to their homes and shelters with ease and freedom of movement, given the massive destruction caused by the Israeli aggression.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Sarraj said that the campaign is continuing and is being launched with renewed vigor, supported by Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee (Qatari aid), with a large number of bulldozers and trucks to continue the work of opening the main roads in Gaza City.

Al Sarraj voiced his deep appreciation and gratitude to the State of Qatar for its extensive support over many years in all areas, and called for this support to continue for the full reconstruction. He added that this campaign, led by Qatari aid, will continue for a full month and will lead to the opening of many roads and streets, facilitating life for the Palestinian people and enabling them to reach their homes, and beginning the revival of what remains of Gaza City.

He said that this aid is not unusual for Qatar, to which the Gazans extend their thanks and appreciation, its Amir, government, and people, as well as all the Qatari institutions that are working diligently and actively to support the Palestinian people. This Qatari aid is of great importance, especially in light of the destruction of more than 85 percent of the Gaza Municipality's capabilities, including heavy machinery, trucks, transportation tools, and services, due to the Israeli aggression that has destroyed everything in Gaza over the past two consecutive years.

He pointed out that municipalities now rely heavily on the private sector, which provides them with what little, scarce, and dilapidated resources it has left. This is insufficient to quickly and expeditiously complete the required work to serve citizens.

The Mayor of Gaza told QNA that the next phase of reconstruction, after the opening of streets and roads, should begin with providing shelter tents and temporary housing to protect children and women from the winter and the cold weather that will come in the coming few weeks. It should also focus on rebuilding the economy and factories, bringing life back to normal, and starting to rebuild commercial markets so that they can resume operations to serve citizens.

He highlighted that several international and Arab bodies have contacted the municipalities in the Gaza Strip to provide them with whatever materials and work mechanisms they can, but so far, the occupation has not allowed the entry of the required urgent and emergency supplies. He stressed that the municipalities are in need of spare parts for vehicles, machinery, generators, solar energy of all kinds, batteries, car tires, and engine oil, as there is a severe shortage in this area.

He underscored the municipalities' urgent need for water and sewage tanks, which are scarce and unavailable, as well as for vehicles for transportation and trucks and heavy machinery to remove rubble that municipalities are unable to remove from streets or buildings.

Al Sarraj called for opening all crossings and ports in the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of all the shelter, food, and spare parts needed by the municipalities and Palestinians, and for no restrictions at all on the entry of all the necessary equipment for the municipalities, especially trucks and heavy equipment to replace those that were destroyed.

He called for the urgent provision of building materials, particularly cement, to enable municipalities to carry out their work to facilitate Palestinian life. He noted that municipalities urgently need at least 1,000 tons of cement to help them re-operate and rehabilitate water wells, sewage treatment plants, and maintain some municipal service areas to serve citizens.

The service and municipal sectors have suffered significant damage during the two-year Israeli aggression. The occupation deliberately destroyed facilities, buildings, and headquarters of the Gaza Strip's municipalities, killing four mayors in direct attacks. Airstrikes also destroyed the vehicles and machinery used by municipalities, and caused massive destruction to water and sewage wells, power and electricity networks.

The ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel, reached in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, went into effect on Friday afternoon, following the Israeli government's approval of the agreement. The Israeli army began withdrawing from populated areas and sites in the Gaza Strip, and displaced persons began returning to the northern part of the Strip. This is part of the first phase of US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the war on Gaza.