UAE Leads Global Dialogue At The Annual Meeting On Cybersecurity 2025

The Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity is held concurrently with the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils 2025.

150 participants including leading international cybersecurity experts and 90 speakers took part in the meetings.



The event created opportunities to develop international collaborations to address cybersecurity challenges. Senior executives and global leaders in technology and cybersecurity actively participated in the event, along with high-level government and international officials.

Dubai, UAE – October 2025 – The United Arab Emirates government organized in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity 2025 in Dubai, in parallel with the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils.

The meeting hosted more than 150 leading cybersecurity experts from around the world and over 90 speakers representing various sectors, including business, government, international organisations, civil society, and academia. This positions the Forum as a key event and an inspiring platform for cybersecurity decision makers to unify their strategies and enhance international cooperation.

The event reflected the UAE's prominent role in promoting artificial intelligence and smart technologies on the global stage, highlighting its innovative approach in leveraging advanced technologies for sustainable development. The level and diversity of participation underscored the country's standing in the international community, its reliability in leading global transformations, and its capacity to host and organise major events, while emphasising the strategic importance of cybersecurity as a fundamental pillar of responsible leadership amidst the complexity of cyberspace.

The event offered a comprehensive programme consisting of over 24 panel discussions and interactive workshops that will examine various aspects of cybersecurity. It aims to help participants develop a shared understanding and a deeper perspective on addressing the growing cybersecurity challenges and uncertainty by promoting flexible, collaborative thinking. The discussions will also focus on effective strategies for building smart economies and communities.

This year's edition of the event is distinguished by its alignment with the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils, which brings a notable added value by further diversifying the pool of participants. This underscores the UAE's role as a hub bringing thinkers and innovators together to shape global trends and foster the positive change needed in sectors most closely tied to human life.

The Meeting gathered senior executives from influential multinational corporations, along with global leaders, including Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Information Officers, and Chief Technology Officers. Attendees also included notable public figures, such as government leaders and heads of international organisations, including national cybersecurity and law enforcement agencies.

Moreover, the event featured top academics, thought leaders, and pioneers from civil society, with heads of prominent NGOs and representatives from leading global universities that are advancing innovative ideas in cybersecurity and related technologies. Global innovators, tech entrepreneurs, and dynamic companies will also participate, supporting the development of new business models and leveraging technological transformations to drive growth.

The Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity, in conjunction with the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils 2025, examined the effects of cybersecurity on various sectors and shared global challenges, while presenting innovative solutions to ensure the safe and sustainable use of digital systems.

The programme addressed key questions about how to develop a unified vision for cybersecurity priorities. It aims to align efforts in the face of technological disruption and geopolitical uncertainty, while providing greater clarity on the multifaceted issues of cybersecurity.

The opening session of the programme focused on exploring mechanisms for constructive, multidisciplinary cooperation to address the consequences of rapid technological advancements and geopolitical developments. It will emphasise the importance of flexible, collaborative thinking amid growing uncertainty. Meanwhile, the closing session discussed the best approach for building smart economies and communities, marking the conclusion of both the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity, following an extensive programme of 24 sessions covering all aspects of cybersecurity and smart technology.