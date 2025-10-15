Formula 1: Mercedes Confirm George Russell And Kimi Antonelli For 2026 Season

MENAFN - IANS) Austin, Oct 15 (IANS) Mercedes have confirmed that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will form their Formula 1 driver line-up for the 2026 season, with the announcement coming on the eve of the United States Grand Prix weekend. The move secures continuity for the *eight-time World Champions, who currently sit second in the Constructors' Championship with six races remaining in 2025.

Both Russell and Antonelli are products of Mercedes' junior programme, and their performances this season have convinced Team Principal Toto Wolff to stick with the youthful pairing as the team prepares for F1's next major regulation overhaul in 2026.

Confirming our driver line-up was always just a matter of when, not if,” said Wolff.“We wanted to take our time, handle the negotiations properly, and make sure everyone, on all sides, was happy. I'm pleased we have done that. George and Kimi have proved a strong pairing, and we're excited to continue our journey together. Our focus is now on the final six races of the year, as we fight for second in the Constructors', and onwards to 2026 and a new era in F1.”

For Russell, who joined Mercedes' junior ranks in 2017 and was promoted to the works team in 2022, the new deal marks another milestone in what has been a long and fruitful association. The Briton has delivered five Grand Prix victories, including his latest triumph in Singapore, and is currently enjoying what he describes as his strongest season yet.

“I am really proud to be continuing our journey together,” Russell said.“Next year will mark my 10th year since I signed with Mercedes back in 2017. It has been such a long and successful partnership with the team so far, and I can't wait to see what lies ahead - particularly as we embark on one of the largest regulation changes in the sport's history next year.

“We are all incredibly focused on making that a success and, for me personally, building on what has been my strongest season in F1 to date.”

Rookie sensation Kimi Antonelli will continue alongside Russell after an impressive debut campaign that has seen flashes of brilliance. The 18-year-old Italian, who became the youngest podium finisher in F1 history with a third-place finish in Canada, has shown strong form in recent rounds - including Sprint pole in Miami and back-to-back top-five results in Baku and Singapore.

“I'm super excited to be continuing with the team,” said Antonelli.“I've learnt so much in my first season in F1, both in the good moments and the more challenging ones. Those have all made me stronger - not only as a driver but as a team mate too.

“I want to say thank you to Toto and everyone at Brackley and Brixworth for their continued support and faith in me. Our focus now is to finish this year strongly and secure second in the Constructors' Championship, before we then turn our full attention to 2026. There's plenty for us still to achieve in these final six races, and we will be giving it our all.”

The confirmation of Mercedes' 2026 line-up narrows the remaining seats on the grid to four - one at Red Bull, two at Racing Bulls, and one at Alpine.

At Red Bull, Isack Hadjar is emerging as the frontrunner to partner Max Verstappen, while F2 racer Arvid Lindblad is tipped to be promoted into one of the Racing Bulls seats. That would leave Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson battling for the remaining Racing Bulls drive, with Tsunoda currently thought to have the upper hand.

Meanwhile at Alpine, Franco Colapinto is expected to retain his seat alongside Pierre Gasly, though reserve driver Paul Aron remains in contention.