Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Discuss Investment, Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met in Baku to discuss trade, investment, and energy cooperation, with a focus on strengthening Europe's energy independence.

According to Ukrinform, Sybiha shared details of the meeting on the social media platform X .

"Azerbaijani companies and investments are important to Ukraine, and we will make every effort to support and involve them in the Ukrainian economy. I emphasized this to my colleague and asked him to convey the message to Azerbaijani businesses," Sybiha wrote.

He noted that trade between Ukraine and Azerbaijan has been growing over the past two years and that the two ministers agreed to work together toward restoring pre-war trade levels.

"Ukraine's post-war reconstruction will be one of the largest investment projects of the 21st century, and we look forward to working with Azerbaijan in this regard," Sybiha added.

Earlier reports said that Sybiha also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku.

Photo credit: @andrii_sybiha