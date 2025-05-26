Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Discuss Investment, Energy Cooperation
According to Ukrinform, Sybiha shared details of the meeting on the social media platform X .
"Azerbaijani companies and investments are important to Ukraine, and we will make every effort to support and involve them in the Ukrainian economy. I emphasized this to my colleague and asked him to convey the message to Azerbaijani businesses," Sybiha wrote.
Read also: Azerbaijan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Aliyev
He noted that trade between Ukraine and Azerbaijan has been growing over the past two years and that the two ministers agreed to work together toward restoring pre-war trade levels.
"Ukraine's post-war reconstruction will be one of the largest investment projects of the 21st century, and we look forward to working with Azerbaijan in this regard," Sybiha added.
Earlier reports said that Sybiha also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku.
Photo credit: @andrii_sybiha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment