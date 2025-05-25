Kerala Weather, May 26: Heavy Rain To Continue On Monday? Check Updates Here
Kerala Weather, May 26 : Kerala continues to experience widespread rainfall, with several regions seeing heavy downpours and breezy conditions today. IMD has issued advisories to stay alert for potential flooding and waterlogging. Here's the city-wise forecast.
Kochi
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 37°C
The city is in for a wet day, with rain expected to be heavy at times. Breezy conditions are likely in the afternoon.
Kozhikode
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the day. The temperature will stay between 25°C and 30°C.
Thiruvananthapuram
Max Temperature: 30°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 35°C
Intermittent periods of rain are expected across the city. Daytime highs will reach 30°C.
Kollam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Rain, occasionally heavy, will combine with strong breezes to make for a wet and windy day.
