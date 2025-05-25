Prime Minister Participates In Expanded Meeting Meeting Between Ministerial Committee On Gaza With Madrid Group, Several European Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the expanded meeting between the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on developments in Gaza, the Madrid Group, and a number of European countries, held Sunday in Madrid, Spain.

The meeting discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the international efforts aimed at halting the war and ending the humanitarian suffering in the Strip.

They also discussed the ongoing preparations for the high-level international conference for a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, which will be held at the United Nations headquarters in New York in June, under the joint chairmanship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic.

Members of the Ministerial Committee emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to ensure the success of the high-level international conference for a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, by providing clear commitments, concrete steps, and tangible support on the political, economic, and security levels.

The committee members stressed the importance of implementing the two-state solution on the basis of relevant international resolutions, ensuring the Palestinian people's inherent right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In the same context, they appreciated the efforts of the Madrid Group and European countries in supporting these efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

The committee members voiced their hope for the success of the Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and the release of prisoners and detainees.

They also emphasized the importance of ending the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, opening all crossings immediately and unconditionally, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to meet the needs of the Strip's population.

Members of the Ministerial Committee condemned the repeated violations committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against civilians in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of confronting all Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The committee members also reiterated their support for early recovery and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the Arab reconstruction plan adopted at the Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo.

They also reiterated their support for the international conference that Egypt intends to host in Cairo, in cooperation with the Palestinian government and the United Nations, on the reconstruction of the Strip.

The committee members commended the reforms launched by the Palestinian government, reiterating the committee's unwavering support for all measures that achieve the interests and aspirations of the fraternal Palestinian people and ensure their security, stability, and prosperity.