Supply, Girder Fabrication, Installation, Maintenance, And Support Of Overhead Travelling Cranes In Saudi Arabia By Verlinde Partner Cranes And Steel For Arabian Transformers Co: A Tailor-Made Success Story

Arabian Transformers Co (ATC), established in 1997 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, is a leading manufacturer of electrical distribution transformers, low voltage products and switchgear. With over 25 years' experience, ATC has established an international presence by focusing on quality, technological innovation and lean manufacturing. The company emphasises the quality of its solutions, worker safety and environmental protection, in accordance with ISO standards.

For a special project, ATC was looking for a reliable overhead crane to lift and handle heavy steel components. They turned to Cranes and Steel, Verlinde's partner in the Middle East.

Cranes and Steel specialises in steel structures and lifting technologies. It provides high-quality solutions throughout the Middle East, in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region, Jordan and Palestine. As Verlinde's official distributor in the region, it offers quality electric hoists, winches and lifting components, ensuring reliable and efficient handling. It designs and supplies complete lifting systems, including overhead cranes, gantry cranes, jib cranes, and monorail cranes, tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. Cranes and Steel also offers technical consultancy, installation, maintenance and after-sales services to ensure optimum performance.

ATC was looking for a state-of-the-art overhead crane to lift and handle large, heavy steel structures safely and accurately. The installation had space constraints requiring careful alignment of runway beams and lifting components. In addition, unique structural features of the building required custom modifications to the installation.

Mr Alaeddin Jaradat, Projects & Sales Manager at Cranes and Steel, explains: 'Arabian Transformers Co approached us based on recommendations from partners in the industry. We were chosen for this project because of our proven experience in similar lifting projects as well as our strong market presence and expertise in providing high quality solutions.'

For this project, Cranes and Steel installed a range of overhead cranes, including both single-girder and double-girder configurations, to meet the client's diverse lifting requirements. The installation included cranes with lifting capacities of 3 tonnes, 5 tonnes, 10 tonnes and 30 tonnes, all operating at 60 Hz.

The process began with a thorough site assessment to ensure optimum crane positioning and structural support. Mr. Jaradat says: 'For the main crane, our team then installed and aligned the runway beams, ensuring precision and stability for the crane system. Following this, we assembled the crane components, including the bridge girders, end carriages, and hoist, before carefully positioning the crane onto the runway using specialized lifting equipment. The next phase involved setting up the electrical systems and control mechanisms, followed by extensive load testing and operational checks to ensure the crane's safety and performance. To ensure the client's team could operate the crane efficiently, we provided detailed operator and maintenance training. This project showcases our commitment to delivering customized lifting solutions that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance for our valued customers.'

He continues: 'Our team successfully completed the installation, ensuring that the cranes met all safety and performance standards. They now significantly improve the customer's handling of steel components, boosting their overall operational efficiency.'

Cranes and Steel recommended Verlinde EUROBLOC VT electric hoist to ATC for this project, as they were the most appropriate and reliable choice for this type of application. Verlinde's overhead crane systems are known for their high performance, durability, and precision, making them an ideal fit for lifting heavy steel components. Their advanced technology ensures smooth and efficient operation, while the robust design meets the demanding conditions of industrial environments. Given the specific needs of our customer, Verlinde products offered the best combination of reliability, safety, and efficiency.

The installation of the new overhead cranes has significantly improved ATC's operations. With a range of lifting capacities, the cranes have increased efficiency and productivity, while enhancing safety and control. The streamlined material handling process has reduced downtime, allowing for smoother workflows and better overall performance. These improvements have helped the customer meet their operational needs more effectively and position their facility for future growth.Thanks to meticulous planning and execution, the installation ran smoothly, meeting all performance and safety standards, with minimal disruption to the customer's operations.Mr. Jaradat is delighted:“After successfully completing this project, our relationship with the customer has strengthened, based on mutual trust and respect. By providing a bespoke lifting solution that met their specific needs, Cranes and Steel not only improved their operational efficiency, but also demonstrated their commitment to a long-term partnership. Cranes and Steel provides ongoing support, including maintenance and future upgrades.”

Mr. Jaradat concludes:“As ATC's business grows, we will support future extensions, upgrades and additional lifting solutions to meet their changing needs. Our ongoing co-operation will include regular maintenance, technical support and potential system improvements to maximise efficiency. Building on a solid foundation of trust and reliability, we look forward to remaining their preferred partner for all their future lifting and steelwork needs.”

Mr. Ansheel Haneef, Export Sales Manager Middle East & Africa for Verlinde declares:“The collaboration between Verlinde and Crane and Steel has effectively utilized our complementary strengths, leading to significant market penetration and impressive results. By combining our expertise in crane technology with project execution in the Middle East, this partnership is well-positioned for future growth and sustained success.”