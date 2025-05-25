JR NTR Marks 25 Years In Cinema With Fiery 'Ntrneel' Announcement, Fans Hail Unstoppable Star

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Celebrating 25 years of an iconic journey, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., fondly known as NTR, continues to reign supreme in Indian cinema. From his 2001 debut as a lead in Ninnu Choodalani to the global success of RRR, NTR has evolved into one of the most celebrated and powerful performers in the country.

To mark this milestone, the makers of his upcoming film NTRNeel, directed by blockbuster filmmaker Prashanth Neel, unveiled an electrifying poster that captures NTR's fierce presence. The poster was captioned,“Need we say more? N.T.R - Never Tamed Rage 🔥 #NTRNeel 💣 #25YearsOfNTR,” stirring excitement among fans across the country.

Need we say more?N.T.R - Never Tamed Rage 🔥#NTRNeel 💣 #25YearsOfNTR @tarak9999 twitter/peVutXjHWG

- #NTRNeel (@NTRNeelFilm) May 25, 2025

In his two-decade-long career, NTR has delivered numerous iconic blockbusters and built a vibrant filmography that spans genres and generations. From action-packed dramas to emotional family stories, his versatility has won him both mass and critical appeal. His golden run over the past nine years has only further solidified his standing as a pan-India superstar.

NTR's collaboration with visionary directors like SS Rajamouli - with whom he's worked on five films, including Student No: 1, Simhadri, Yamadonga, and the Oscar-winning RRR - reflects the immense trust filmmakers place in his talent. His next ventures, War 2 and NTRNeel, are already among the most anticipated films of 2025 and 2026.

Featured regularly in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012 and a two-time Nandi Award winner, NTR's influence extends beyond the screen. As he enters this next chapter with NTRNeel, fans await another power-packed performance from a star who continues to redefine Indian cinema with style, substance, and unmatched screen presence.