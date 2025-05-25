Desert Sandstorm Hits Jaisalmer, Affects Visibility, Local Says Temperatures Dropped
“... I woke up this morning today and saw 'smoke' all around... and when I came outside I saw that it was a sandstorm and the temperature has reduced significantly this morning. Visibility has been affected even for a few feet, we can't seen the sun ... the fort which is usually visibile can't be seen because of the sandstorm,” Pushpa Yadav, who has been transferred to Jaisalmer from Alwar for her job told ANI.Also Read | What has IMD predicted for monsoon advance in India? Check forecast here Watch: Sandstorm in Jaisalmer, visibility lowRajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, J&K: IMD issues heatwave alert
Further, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD ) has issued a heatwave alert for Rajasthan over the next five days. In Jaisalmer, located in the heart of the Thar Desert, maximum temperature of 48°C was recorded, while Churu crossed 45°C, intensifying the ongoing dry spell across the state.
Over the past three days, both Jaisalmer and nearby Barmer have witnessed maximum temperatures nearing 48°C. Residents were seen shielding themselves with scarves and carrying water bottles as a protective measure while stepping outside.Also Read | India surpasses Japan to become 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO
The weather department noted that several districts across Rajasthan are experiencing exacerbating temperatures between 44-48°C.“The weather remained dry across Rajasthan , with the highest maximum temperature touching 48.0°C in Jaisalmer. Heatwave conditions were observed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bikaner divisions. As of 1730 IST, average humidity levels across most parts of the state ranged between 20 and 40 per cent,” according to the IMD.
IMD data showed that Barmer recorded temperature of 47.6 degrees C, Bikaner recorded a maximum of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and 45 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur.
Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are forecast to continue in Rajasthan until May 27 and in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir until May 26.
(With inputs from Agencies)
