403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guzaarish To Umrao Jaan: Aishwarya Rai’S 5 Biggest Flop Movies
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a prominent Bollywood actress, has seen many ups and downs in her career. Here's a look at some of her average and flop movies, including Umrao Jaan, Guzaarish, and Fanney Khan.Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai shines at Cannes. She's a global star. However, her film career has been a rollercoaster. Some films were blockbusters, while others were major disasters. Here, we tell you about some of her flop movies.1. Umrao Jaan: Among Aishwarya Rai's biggest disasters. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned only 7.42 crores. J.P. Dutta didn't make a film for 12 years after this. Rating: 4.4/10.2. Guzaarish: This big-budget movie with Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tanked badly. It earned ₹ 29.1 Cr in India (according to sacnilk).3. Albela: This Govinda and Aishwarya Rai starrer was also a super flop. It earned only ₹ 10.37 Cr (according to sacnilk).4. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na: This film with Aishwarya and her rumored boyfriend Vivek Oberoi didn't make a splash at the box office. It earned ₹ 16.35 crores. Rating: 4.4/10.5. Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai returned to the screen after a long time with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. However, her colored hairstyle was widely mocked, and the film flopped. It earned ₹ 11.67 Cr in India (according to sacnilk).7 flops in 11 years: From 2008 to 2018, Aishwarya Rai had 11 releases, with films like Raavan, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, Jazbaa, Sarbjit, Enthiran, and Fanney Khan falling into the flop category.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment