Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guzaarish To Umrao Jaan: Aishwarya Rai’S 5 Biggest Flop Movies

Guzaarish To Umrao Jaan: Aishwarya Rai’S 5 Biggest Flop Movies


2025-05-25 02:00:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a prominent Bollywood actress, has seen many ups and downs in her career. Here's a look at some of her average and flop movies, including Umrao Jaan, Guzaarish, and Fanney Khan.Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai shines at Cannes. She's a global star. However, her film career has been a rollercoaster. Some films were blockbusters, while others were major disasters. Here, we tell you about some of her flop movies.1. Umrao Jaan: Among Aishwarya Rai's biggest disasters. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned only 7.42 crores. J.P. Dutta didn't make a film for 12 years after this. Rating: 4.4/10.2. Guzaarish: This big-budget movie with Aishwarya and Hrithik Roshan, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, tanked badly. It earned ₹ 29.1 Cr in India (according to sacnilk).3. Albela: This Govinda and Aishwarya Rai starrer was also a super flop. It earned only ₹ 10.37 Cr (according to sacnilk).4. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na: This film with Aishwarya and her rumored boyfriend Vivek Oberoi didn't make a splash at the box office. It earned ₹ 16.35 crores. Rating: 4.4/10.5. Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai returned to the screen after a long time with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. However, her colored hairstyle was widely mocked, and the film flopped. It earned ₹ 11.67 Cr in India (according to sacnilk).7 flops in 11 years: From 2008 to 2018, Aishwarya Rai had 11 releases, with films like Raavan, Guzaarish, Action Replayy, Jazbaa, Sarbjit, Enthiran, and Fanney Khan falling into the flop category.

MENAFN25052025007385015968ID1109591898

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search