Shani Jayanti: 4 Zodiac Signs To Get Lucky! Are You One Of Them?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)

Shani Jayanti 2025 is celebrated on the new moon day of Jyeshtha month. This year, it falls on Tuesday, May 27th. An auspicious 'Sukarma' yoga will prevail throughout the day. This day also marks the third Tuesday of Jyeshtha month, increasing its significance. Four zodiac signs could experience good fortune and better times starting this day. Find out which signs below...

Venus, the ruler of Taurus, is a friend of Saturn. Sudden joy and happiness may enter the lives of Taureans. Long-awaited tasks might be completed. Past investments could yield profits. Success in love life is indicated. Bank balances might see a sudden increase.

Virgo is ruled by Mercury, another friend of Saturn. Virgos often enjoy Saturn's blessings. Shani Jayanti could mark the beginning of good times for this sign. Job and business prospects look favorable. Gains from ancestral property are possible. Those in politics might achieve higher positions. Happiness from children is indicated.

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn itself. With Saturn's Sade Sati recently ended for this sign, life is expected to be very happy. Financial gains from property are likely. It's an auspicious time to start new ventures. Auspicious family events like weddings or engagements are possible. Health concerns will dissipate.

Aquarius is ruled by the Moon. The final phase of Saturn's Sade Sati is currently underway for this sign, which is expected to bring favorable results. It's a good time for students. Marriages might be fixed for singles. Unemployed individuals could find jobs. Opportunities for additional income are present. Those involved in the stock market might see profits.