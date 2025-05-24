LG Lays Foundation Stone Of Guest House At Hazratbal Shrine

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) repeatedly emphasized that the path to Allah is through peace,” the LG said.“Jannat is described as Darul Salam-the abode of peace. Jammu and Kashmir, too, has always been a Darul Salam.”

Lamenting the efforts of certain elements who, he said, have tried to disrupt this legacy of harmony, LG Sinha remarked,“Some people have left no stone unturned to destroy this Darul Salam, and we all know who they are. They need to be held accountable for their misdeeds.”

He also prayed that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Baba Amarnath may shower their blessings and strengthen the love, peace and brotherhood in the society.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; members of J&K Waqf Board, senior officials, religious leaders, prominent citizens and people in large number were present.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi Expresses Gratitude to LG Sinha

Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, on Saturday extended heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his unwavering support to the Board's initiatives. The acknowledgment came during the LG's visit to the revered Hazratbal Shrine, where he laid the foundation stone for a new guest house.

Terming the occasion as both“emotional and historic,” Dr. Andrabi addressed a gathering of officials, religious leaders, and devotees, highlighting the significance of the moment and the journey that led to it.

“I want to thank LG Sahab for coming here today. When we started the Waqf Board in 2022, it was a difficult journey, but his guidance helped us take every step forward,” she said, adding that the proposed guest house marks the Waqf Board's“first step” towards structured development of religious infrastructure.

Dr. Andrabi emphasized that the support from the Lieutenant Governor had not only empowered the Board but had also created a sense of purpose and responsibility.“We feel honoured and capable today because of the love and support we have received. We may not be here tomorrow, but we are thankful for the opportunity to do something meaningful today,” she stated.

She reaffirmed the Board's commitment to public welfare and the upliftment of religious institutions.“This project at Hazratbal is just the beginning. We are determined to continue working for the betterment of our religious and cultural heritage,” she said.

