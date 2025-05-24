Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
May 28 Astronomical Start Of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH: QCH

2025-05-24 02:02:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Calendar House (QCH) has announced, based on precise astronomical calculations, that Wednesday, May 28, will be the astronomical beginning of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH, while Tuesday, May 27, will mark the last day of Dhul-Qi'dah for this year.
According to Eng. Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of Qatar Calendar House the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH will be born on Tuesday, May 27 (the observation day) at 6:03 AM Doha local time (3:03 AM UTC).
The crescent will set 39 minutes after sunset in Qatar, with visibility duration increasing further westward.
Astronomical principles dictate that the movement of the moon around Earth determines the start and end of Hijri (Islamic) months.
The movement of Earth around the sun governs the start and end of Gregorian months.

