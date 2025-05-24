Mujahid: Afghans To Address Internal Issues Themselves
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate on Saturday assured Turkic states that Afghanistan's land would not be used against anyone and that Afghans themselves would address their internal issues.
In a joint statement, the heads of state of the Turkic States Organization asked the interim Afghan government to form an inclusive government and urged the international community's continued engagement for a peaceful Afghanistan.
The statement said the organization supported international humanitarian assistance to Afghans for the stability of Afghanistan and would continue to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the areas of stability, development, and national reconciliation.
The organization also emphasized cooperation with the United States in eliminating terrorism in Afghanistan and called the TAPI, Afghan Trans-railway, CASA-1000, and Silk Road projects important for Afghanistan's economic stability.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that Afghanistan also desired cordial relations with these countries and needed their cooperation in various fields.
He assured that Afghanistan's soil would not be used against anyone and that Afghans themselves would address their domestic issues; taking into consideration the demands of the Afghans.
“Other countries should pay attention to their obligations towards Afghanistan, they should support Afghanistan in various fields.”
The Islamic Emirate had previously said that the current government is inclusive and will work even harder in this regard.
