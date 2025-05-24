Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Finnish Intelligence Chief Faces Treason Probe

2025-05-24 01:45:17
(MENAFN) A past leader of Finland’s intelligence agency is being examined for alleged acts of treason, as reported by a national broadcaster on Friday.

Antti Pelttari, who currently serves as the secretary general of Finland's parliament, is under suspicion of revealing classified government information during his tenure as the head of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (SUPO), according to the broadcaster’s coverage.

“His primary suspected crime is the disclosure of a security secret. This means publishing, transmitting, handing over or unlawfully acquiring information that, if disclosed, could cause serious harm to Finland's security or national defense,” the broadcaster explained.

The broadcaster noted that both Pelttari and the lead investigator assigned to the matter, special prosecutor Tarmo Tanner, declined to provide any remarks on the situation.

The investigation was first brought to public attention on May 22, when parliamentary speaker Jussi Halla stated that Pelttari was being looked into for potential misconduct related to his earlier leadership role at SUPO.

