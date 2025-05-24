Jyoti Malhotra’S Pakistan Trip Sponsored By UAE-Based Company, Haryana Police Reveal

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Hisar: Pro-Pakistan YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of espionage, received multiple sponsorships for her travels. Haryana police investigations revealed that UAE-based Vigo sponsored her trip to Pakistan. Malhotra runs the YouTube channel Travel with Jo, which has around 400,000 subscribers, and she has 132,000 followers on Instagram.

4-Day Custody Extension: Meanwhile, a court has extended Malhotra's police custody by four more days.

Pro-Pakistan Espionage: One Arrested in Varanasi

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Tufail-ur-Maksud Alam in Varanasi on charges of espionage for Pakistan. Alam was allegedly sharing sensitive information about India's internal security with Pakistani handlers. Intelligence agencies alerted the Varanasi ATS, leading to his arrest.

Alam reportedly circulated videos of Maulana Sha Rizvi, leader of the banned Pakistani terrorist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik, in WhatsApp groups. He also shared messages calling for revenge for the Babri Masjid demolition and for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'-a purported plan to establish Sharia law in India, officials said.

Pakistan expels Indian mission staff

Following India's expulsion of a Pakistani mission staff member, Pakistan on Thursday expelled an Indian High Commission staff member. The Pakistan Foreign Office stated that the official was declared persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with their diplomatic status and was given 24 hours to leave the country.

India had expelled the Pakistani official from its High Commission in Delhi on Wednesday over espionage allegations, also giving 24 hours to vacate. This follows India's expulsion of another Pakistani official on similar charges on May 13. Pakistan's expulsion is a direct response to India's action.

NIA questions over 100 suspects, but no breakthrough yet

It has been one month since the terror attack in Pahalgam on May 22 that killed 26 civilians. Security forces continue extensive operations throughout the Kashmir Valley to apprehend the attackers, who remain at large.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has interrogated over 100 suspects connected to the massacre, including local food stall owners, zip-line operators, and horse riders at Baisaran meadow, the attack site.

A reward of Rs 20 lakh has been announced for information leading to the capture of the terrorists. Investigators have analysed mobile data and tourist videos from the time of the attack.

Around 100 individuals have been booked under the Public Safety Act and detained, including previously convicted militants. Despite these efforts, the perpetrators remain free, though officials are confident of their imminent arrest.