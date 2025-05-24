Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN Exclusion Not Enough To Force Myanmar Junta's Hand

2025-05-24 12:01:51
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Myanmar's junta has once again been excluded from a high-level Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, this time the event to be held in Kuala Lumpur from May 26-27. This has become a de facto policy tool for the bloc since the February 2021 democracy-suspending military coup.

Yet the central question remains: Is this diplomatic isolation enough to influence the junta's behavior, or does it risk pushing the country, and its people, into deeper political and civil alienation?

The answer lies in understanding three dimensions: the effect of isolation, the price of exclusion and the unintended alienation that such a move can bring-not just to the regime but to the people who are already resisting it.

ASEAN's decision to bar the junta, known as the State Administration Council, from summits unless it makes“meaningful progress” on the Five-Point Consensus was historic.

It signaled a departure from ASEAN's long-standing principle of non-interference in members' internal affairs, making it perhaps the first serious attempt to hold a member accountable for gross human rights violations.

Symbolically, this has tarnished the junta's desire for legitimacy. Regional isolation-particularly when reinforced by exclusion from summits with the Gulf Cooperation Council, China, the EU and the US-hurts the military's claim to be the rightful representative of Myanmar.

The junta is thus widely seen not just as illegitimate but as diplomatically untouchable. For military regimes that thrive on hierarchical recognition, this is a significant and stinging reputational blow.

