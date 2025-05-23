Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market Report 2025 | Growth Trends Indicate LNG-Ready Ports As Future Of Middle East &Amp; Africa Maritime Fuel Landscape

Dublin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market by Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market was valued at USD 158 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 220 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.59%.

LNG bunkering involves refueling ships with liquefied natural gas, offering a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels such as heavy fuel oil. This method significantly reduces emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, aligning with international environmental standards aimed at decarbonizing the maritime industry. The bunkering process, which can be conducted via truck-to-ship, ship-to-ship, or shore-to-ship transfers, depends on port infrastructure and vessel requirements.

Due to LNG's cryogenic properties, specialized handling equipment and strict safety protocols are essential. As global shipping pivots towards sustainable operations, LNG bunkering is emerging as a vital service in port ecosystems, supporting compliance with IMO regulations and accelerating the adoption of dual-fuel vessels.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Maritime Trade and Port Expansion

The consistent rise in maritime trade and the strategic location of the Middle East and Africa along major global shipping routes - such as the Suez Canal, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and Strait of Hormuz - are major factors propelling the LNG bunkering market in the region. These high-traffic corridors handle a significant portion of global trade, driving up fuel demand for transiting vessels.

To meet the growing volume and environmental compliance needs, several regional ports - including those in the UAE, Oman, and South Africa - are undergoing infrastructure upgrades to support LNG refueling operations. Government-led initiatives, coupled with public-private partnerships and foreign investments, are enabling the development of LNG bunkering hubs across key maritime locations. As these ports evolve into transshipment and refueling centers, the availability of LNG services enhances the viability of LNG-powered fleets, encouraging broader adoption among shipowners and fleet operators.

Key Market Challenges: Underdeveloped LNG Infrastructure and High Capital Costs

A major constraint for the Middle East & Africa LNG bunkering market is the limited availability of purpose-built infrastructure across the region. While the region is rich in natural gas resources and already active in LNG exports, dedicated facilities for small-scale bunkering remain underdeveloped. Building LNG bunkering terminals, cryogenic handling systems, and bunkering vessels requires substantial capital investment, deterring stakeholders from early adoption, especially in the absence of guaranteed demand. The low number of LNG-powered vessels operating in regional waters exacerbates the issue, creating a circular challenge: infrastructure development lags due to low demand, while demand remains stagnant due to inadequate refueling options.

Key Market Trends: Emergence of LNG-Ready Ports and Maritime Clusters

An emerging trend shaping the Middle East & Africa LNG bunkering market is the development of LNG-ready ports equipped to handle future fuel demands. Ports such as Fujairah in the UAE, Sohar in Oman, and Durban in South Africa are investing in LNG-compatible storage tanks, safety systems, and cryogenic pipelines. This is part of a larger movement toward forming integrated maritime clusters that offer a full suite of services - including LNG bunkering, logistics, and vessel maintenance - within industrial free zones or energy corridors. These developments are designed to position regional ports as competitive global maritime hubs and attract international vessel traffic.

As global pressure mounts to reduce shipping emissions, such infrastructure upgrades will play a key role in ensuring MEA ports remain relevant in the evolving maritime fuel landscape. This trend reflects a long-term strategy by governments and private investors to embed LNG capabilities into port development plans, creating a more resilient and sustainable maritime ecosystem.

Key Players Profiled in this Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market Report:



TotalEnergies SE

Shell plc

Gasum Oy

ENGIE SA

Trafigura Group Ltd.

Vitol Group

LNG Energy ExxonMobil Corporation

Report Scope:

In this report, the Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market, by Vessel Type:



Container Fleet

Tanker Fleet

Cargo Fleet

Ferries Inland Vessels

Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market, by End User:



Ferries

Cruise-Ships

Bulk & General Cargo Fleet

Offshore Support Vessels Others

Middle East & Africa LNG Bunkering Market, by Country:



United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Qatar

Nigeria

Algeria Rest of Middle East & Africa

