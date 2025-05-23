403
Southern Cross At 52-Week Peak Ahead Of Q3 Numbers
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.20 Friday. Southern Cross is expected to report for Q3 2025.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.84 Friday. No news stories today.
Anaergia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.31 Friday. No news stories today.
BluMetric Environmental Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 Friday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.51 Friday. No news stories today.
CareRx Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.97 Friday. No news stories today.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.05 Friday. No news stories today.
Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 Friday. No news stories today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.73 Friday. No news stories today.
EnWave Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,280.77 Thursday. No news stories today.
FP Newspapers Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.64 Friday. No news stories today.
Imperial Metals Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.30 Friday. No news stories today.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.66 Friday. No news stories today.
JZR Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.27 Friday. No news stories today.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.85 Friday. No news stories today
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.91 Friday. No news stories today.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.24 Friday. No news stories today.
Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.65 Friday. No news stories today.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.22 Friday. No news stories today.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.47 Friday. No news stories today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.93 Friday. No news stories today.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.88 Friday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Friday. No news stories today.
OR Royalties Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $34.82 Friday. No news stories today.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.44 Friday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Star Copper Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Steppe Gold Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.86 Friday. No news stories today.
West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.48 Friday. No news stories today.
