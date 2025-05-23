Dickey’S Wraps Up Barbecue Month With Deals & Burnt Ends Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Barbecue lovers can win big by showcasing their brisket creativity in celebration of National Brisket Day on May 28

Dallas, TX, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Memorial Day weekend, Dickey's Barbecue Pit is helping families fire up their celebrations with a delicious deal made for gathering. From Friday, May 23 through Monday, May 26 , guests can enjoy $10 off all Barbecue Packs and Big Yellow Boxes (excluding the Picnic Pack) using code MEMORIAL10 – available in-store, online at dickeys.com , or through the Dickey's App.

“Memorial Day is about more than a long weekend -it's about honoring those who served and spending quality time with the people we love,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.“We're proud to offer a simple, delicious way to feed the whole crew – whether it's a backyard cookout, a family reunion, or a neighborhood block party.”

Dickey's Barbecue Packs and Big Yellow Boxes are filled with crowd-pleasing favorites like hickory-smoked brisket, fall-off-the-bone ribs, pulled pork, homestyle sides, and Dickey's signature barbecue sauce. These meal bundles are perfect for family cookouts, pool parties, weekend gatherings, or just relaxing at home with loved ones .

“At Dickey's, we know that food is at the heart of every great get-together,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“Our barbecue brings people together, and this Memorial Day, we're excited to offer a great deal that makes it even easier for families to enjoy time around the table or grill.”

To redeem the $10 off , guests can use promo code MEMORIAL10 during checkout online or in the Dickey's App. Offer is valid May 23–26 on all eligible Barbecue Packs and Big Yellow Boxes at participating locations.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

