Army Athlete Major Kadian Bags Four Medals, Including Gold, In World Masters Games

MENAFN - IANS) Taipei City (Taiwan), May 23 (IANS) Major Rohit Kadian of the Indian Army has emerged among the best performers for the country in the 11th World Masters Games 2025, bagging his fourth medal in the 800m Men's 40+ category, which took his overall haul to 4 medals including a gold and two silver medals in the event being held in New Taipei City in Taiwan..

In the final for the 800m held on Thursday, Kadian finished second in 2:13.82 at the Banqiao Stadium, New Taipei City.

Major Kadian's best performance came in the men's 1500 (40-45 age group) on May 18 as he bagged the gold medal with a time of 4:31.72. Running from Lane 3 in the middle-distance race, Kadian finished at the top of the podium with a fine performance.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Army said that Major Kadian competed against elite international athletes and former Olympians while showcasing his grit, determination, and world-class athleticism, making a mark on the global stage.

He bagged another silver in the 5000m and a bronze medal in the 400m race. He finished second in the Men's 5000m - 40+ in 17:18.01 on May 18, taking part in Final Group 2 from lane 2.

In the 400m race, Major Kadian qualified for the final via the Preliminary Group 4 by clocking 59.72 seconds. He improved his timing in the final to clock 58.65 seconds to win the bronze medal.

His remarkable four-medal haul underlines not only his personal excellence but also the spirit of resilience and discipline that defines the Indian Army. Major Kadian's achievements resonate as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and servicemen across the nation, the statement read, the Army said in its statement.

Major Kadian is in line for more medals as he has a few more events to participate in -- the 4x400m relay for Men 40+ and the 4x100m relay in the same age group.

According to information available on the official website of the 11th World Masters Games, Major Kadian will also participate in the 10m Road Race Men 40+ on May 25.