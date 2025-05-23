Azazie Throws Fairytale Fashion Ball - Normani As Performer
The night's energy peaked with a surprise performance by Normani , who lit up the stage in a one-of-a-kind custom Azazie dress, made specifically for Normani. Her set was the exclamation point on a night that proved Azazie isn't here to follow fashion's rules-they're rewriting them and creators alike embraced the Azazie Black Tie dress code, creating a scroll-stopping lineup both at the breathtaking venue and across social media. Notable attendees included:
Normani (6.9M), Anastasia Karanikolaou (10.3M), Jordyn Jones (9.2M), Gabi Moura (3M), Chloe Sims (1.2M), Liv Walker (1M), Madi Monroe (4M), Mary Bonnet (2M), Romain Bonnet (494K), Ally Lewber (331K), Davina Potratz (306K)
The best part? Everything worn at the Azazie Ball is available now at Azazie . Whether you're dressing for a wedding, gala, or your own main-character moment, Azazie has a look that's ready to own the spotlight.
FULL EVENT PHOTO GALLERY: HERE I Credit : Bobby Rachpoot Photography
Normani Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Normani: Custom Dress designed by Azazie for Normani - Stay tuned for when this becomes available online ;)
PHOTO CREDIT: CHAD SALVADOR PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Anastasia Karanikolaou Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Stassie: Azazie Addison Cherry Red Maxi Dress
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HI-RES IMAGES: HERE
Ally Lewber Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Ally: Azazie Livie Ice Blue Maxi Dress
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Mary & Romain Bonnet Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Mary: Azazie BarbieTM x Azazie 2002
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Gabi Moura Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Gabi: Azazie Calabria Honey Bow Gown
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Chloe Sims Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Chloe: Azazie Claire Cream Satin Gown Maxi Dress
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Liv Walker Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Liv: Azazie Kala Peach Maxi Dress
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Madi Monroe Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Madi: Azazie 'Debby Black Midi Dress '
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
Davina Potratz Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.
On Davina: Azazie Livie Ice Blue Maxi Dress
PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY
LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE
About Azazie:
Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at .
SOURCE AZAZIE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment