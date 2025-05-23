Azazie Throws Fairytale Fashion Ball - Normani As Performer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Azazie isn't just redefining occasionwear-they're staking their claim as the only fashion brand making the annual fashion ball a signature event. In an industry filled with fashion weeks and awards parties, Azazie is owning the Ball-a black tie event space no brand has claimed until now. The enchanted evening brought together a who's who of Hollywood, style icons, and top content creators-all dressed in dramatic Azazie gowns from the brand's new Atelier collection . From luxe satin gowns to dreamy tulle designs, the night's fashion moments were as bold as they were beautiful.

The night's energy peaked with a surprise performance by Normani , who lit up the stage in a one-of-a-kind custom Azazie dress, made specifically for Normani. Her set was the exclamation point on a night that proved Azazie isn't here to follow fashion's rules-they're rewriting them and creators alike embraced the Azazie Black Tie dress code, creating a scroll-stopping lineup both at the breathtaking venue and across social media. Notable attendees included:

Normani (6.9M), Anastasia Karanikolaou (10.3M), Jordyn Jones (9.2M), Gabi Moura (3M), Chloe Sims (1.2M), Liv Walker (1M), Madi Monroe (4M), Mary Bonnet (2M), Romain Bonnet (494K), Ally Lewber (331K), Davina Potratz (306K)

The best part? Everything worn at the Azazie Ball is available now at Azazie . Whether you're dressing for a wedding, gala, or your own main-character moment, Azazie has a look that's ready to own the spotlight.

FULL EVENT PHOTO GALLERY: HERE I Credit : Bobby Rachpoot Photography

Normani Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Normani: Custom Dress designed by Azazie for Normani - Stay tuned for when this becomes available online ;)

PHOTO CREDIT: CHAD SALVADOR PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Anastasia Karanikolaou Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Stassie: Azazie Addison Cherry Red Maxi Dress

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HI-RES IMAGES: HERE

Ally Lewber Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Ally: Azazie Livie Ice Blue Maxi Dress

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Mary & Romain Bonnet Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Mary: Azazie BarbieTM x Azazie 2002

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Gabi Moura Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Gabi: Azazie Calabria Honey Bow Gown

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Chloe Sims Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Chloe: Azazie Claire Cream Satin Gown Maxi Dress

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Liv Walker Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Liv: Azazie Kala Peach Maxi Dress

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Madi Monroe Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Madi: Azazie 'Debby Black Midi Dress '

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

Davina Potratz Attends The Azazie Ball in Beverly Hills on May 20, 2025.

On Davina: Azazie Livie Ice Blue Maxi Dress

PHOTO CREDIT: BOBBY RACHPOOT PHOTOGRAPHY

LINK TO HIGH-RES: HERE

About Azazie:

Azazie is the leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, special occasion wear, and accessories, offering high-quality gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Visit the website at .

