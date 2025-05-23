Oak Harvest Financial Group Launches New Retirement Plan Administration & Fiduciary Services Offering For Houston-Area Businesses

Oak Harvest 401(k) Business Services helps companies offering employee retirement plans mitigate risk, reduce costs, enhance performance and maintain fiduciary compliance

HOUSTON, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group (OHFG), a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm based in Houston, announced the launch of its newest offering, Oak Harvest 401(k) Business Services . They've partnered with Corpus Christi-based Admin316, to provide retirement plan administration and fiduciary administrative services for Houston-area businesses offering 401(k) plans to employees.

Providing the benefits of a 401(k) plan to employees is something many employers want to offer, but doing so comes with significant responsibilities and risk. To address this risk, which can range from tens of thousands to millions of dollars, employers will often utilize third-party providers to ensure they remain compliant with Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) rules and other assorted regulatory agencies. But failing to utilize a fiduciary professional leaves them at risk.

The new service solution enables your company to retain your existing 401(k) provider while transferring administrative, investment and fiduciary responsibilities to experienced professionals. This ultimately saves time, lowers liability, and enhances retirement plan results.

"I found myself in this very boat, exposed to significant liability even though I thought I had covered all the bases," states Oak Harvest Founder and CEO Troy Sharpe, CFP®, CPWA®, CTS®. "This realization was quite alarming and led to the creation of the new service."

To learn more, download our free 401(k) report: 6 Must-Knows to Avoid Fines, Penalties, and Liability here - . Or you can contact the company at [email protected] or call (346) 666-6845 with questions or to set up an appointment.

About Oak Harvest Financial Group

Houston-based OHFG is a financial advisory firm specializing in providing full-service retirement planning and investment management services to customers nationwide, employing proprietary strategies and plans that are customized to your investment needs. They also work with business owners and HR managers to reduce fiduciary risk, lower plan costs, and simplify 401(k) plan management.

About Admin316

Founded in 1997 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Admin316 is one of the most prominent plan administration teams in the United States, nationally recognized for delivering exceptional pension administration and fiduciary services, upholding the highest standards of compliance, accountability, and client care.

Media Contact:

Corinne Chase

OHFG Marketing Specialist

(281) 949-7404

[email protected]

Advisory services are provided through Oak Harvest Investment Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Insurance services are provided through Oak Harvest Insurance Services, LLC, a licensed insurance agency. This material is intended to provide general information to help you understand basic financial planning strategies and should not be construed as legal, tax or financial advice. All investments are subject to risk, including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. Logos and trademarks used are the property of their respective owners and no endorsement by those owners is stated or implied.

SOURCE Oak Harvest Financial Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED