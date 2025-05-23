Reality Star Brandi Glanville Teams Up With RIP Youth And Achieves Dance-Pop Glory

Dance-pop artist Rip Youth teams up with Brandi Glanville and Beks for“Remedy” - a vibrant summer anthem celebrating trust, growth, and reinvention.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australian dance-pop pioneer Rip Youth makes a powerful return with his latest single 'Remedy', a vibrant, vocal-driven anthem featuring an unexpected yet electric collaboration with reality TV star Brandi Glanville and rising pop talent Beks.

A feel-good fusion of genre-blending production and raw vocal energy, Remedy is more than a summer-ready track - it's a testament to creative chemistry, mutual trust, and artistic growth.

“There's also a trust factor,” Rip Youth explains.“Brandi knows I've been making music for a long time, so I'd tell her when something was off, and she would trust my opinion. But honestly, Brandi is a great writer - she didn't need much help in that department.”

While Glanville is widely known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her vocal talent is winning over both fans and former castmates. Since the track's release, Remedy has garnered support across social media from familiar names like Lisa Rinna, Phaedra Parks, Camille Grammer, Teresa Giudice, and Kristen Taekman - a wave of support that surprised even Glanville herself.

“The reaction to the song so far has been amazing,” Rip Youth shares.“Seeing Brandi's ex-castmates sharing it was a really beautiful, unexpected nod to her and her vocal talent. Especially after the whole debacle with Bravo, it's easy for people to side with popular opinion or whoever's signing the checks. So I think even Brandi was a little taken aback.”

Back in the studio, Glanville embraced the process with her signature perfectionism and surprising ease.

“She showed up a little nervous,” he says,“because everything she does, she wants it to be the best. But once we settled into a safe space, she relaxed. Our vocal producer Matt held her hand through it, and before long, she was surprised at how good she sounded. We even had her add some love to the chorus.”

For Glanville, the project marked a full-circle moment - connecting her early love of performance with a new chapter in music.

“I'm looking forward to traveling again to promote and perform Remedy with people I adore,” she says.“Everyone who was involved in this song is awesome.” And the passion runs deep:“I did dance and gymnastics as a child and absolutely loved performing,” she adds.“I used to choreograph my own floor routines and pick my own music - let's just say, some people were in shock, LOL.”

About Rip Youth

Rip Youth is a LA-based dance-pop producer known for genre-blending hits and infectious hooks. His previous collaborations include work with Bombs Away and renowned vocalists across the globe.

About Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville is a television personality, New York Times bestselling author, and podcast host best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Remedy marks a bold step into her evolving creative career.

About Beks

Beks is a rising Australian singer-songwriter and performer known for her dynamic stage presence and emotive vocals.

