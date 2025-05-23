Nishkam High School Rated 'Outstanding' Across The Board In Latest Ofsted Inspection

MENAFN - Pressat) Nishkam High School, located in the heart of Birmingham, is celebrating a remarkable achievement following its latest Ofsted inspection, with inspectors awarding the school 'Outstanding' in every category. The school remains one of the best non-selective schools in Birmingham and is ranked within the top 5% nationally for the Progress 8 measure.

The inspection, which took place on 11–12 March 2025, marks a continued trajectory of excellence for the school, which also received an 'Outstanding' judgement in its previous inspection. The Ofsted report describes a school that is not only academically rigorous but spiritually rich and morally grounded – a place where all pupils, regardless of background, are supported to flourish and fulfil their potential.

The report highlights how Nishkam High School's guiding virtues – including humility and compassion – are deeply woven into the fabric of everyday school life, supporting both high achievement and strong moral and faith development.

Co-Principal Emma Wilks said:“This report celebrates everything we stand for – a community built on respect, high aspiration, founded on faith and moral development. We are so proud of our pupils and staff, and truly grateful to be recognised for the culture that underpins all that we do."

The curriculum, described as“rooted in academic success,” is expertly designed and delivered by subject specialists, offering exceptional learning opportunities for all pupils. Sixth-form students also achieve highly and benefit from an extensive work experience programme, preparing them well for life beyond school.

Co-Principal Chris Deeks added:“We are absolutely delighted with this outcome. It reflects the unwavering commitment of our staff, pupils and families, and reaffirms the power of our faith-inspired values in driving academic and personal excellence for every child.”

The inspection also highlighted the school's exceptional behaviour, noting that pupils are“mature and act with responsibility and courtesy.” Bullying is rare, and pupils are confident that any concerns will be addressed swiftly. Inspectors found safeguarding to be effective, with a strong culture of safety and support throughout the school.

The personal development of pupils was another standout feature, with wide-ranging opportunities for leadership, cultural enrichment, and character growth. From debating on artificial intelligence to exploring virtues through geography and science, students are equipped to reflect deeply and contribute meaningfully to society.

Nishkam High School is part of the Nishkam Schools Multi-Academy Trust, which is ranked among the top 20 of over 1,450 multi-academy trusts in England. The Trust includes a number of faith-inspired schools in Birmingham, Wolverhampton, West London, Derby, and Leeds.