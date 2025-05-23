Watch: I Walked Underwater With Sharks At Seaworld Abu Dhabi Here's How It Went

Ever thought of walking underwater while locking eyes with a shark, but with zero fear of being attacked, bitten or eaten alive? That's how a walk down SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's vast Endless Ocean aquarium feels like.

SeaVenture - a gravity-defying stroll brings visitors eye to eye with scalloped hammerheads, black tip reef sharks, manta rays, and more colourful fishes.

Outfitted in wetsuits and head-enclosed oxygen helmets, we climbed down the ladder into the cold, clear water. A professional diver gave us hand signals and gently guided our descent to the aquarium floor.

Around us, 25 million litres of saltwater pulsed with marine life. Schools of fish swirled in perfect synchrony like a shimmering curtain. Massive rays glided above like living spacecraft. Then came the hammerheads, eerie and elegant, their T-shaped heads slicing through the depths.

Occasionally I reached out, half expecting to brush against a fin. But nothing came close enough to touch.“That is because they are so used to people being around,” explained Carlos Rodriguez, Deputy General Manager of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, after the tour.“It is like people walking around the mall, they are so used to seeing other people around, they wouldn't stop to see or touch anyone.”

At one point, Louis, the aquarium's beloved giant manta ray, passed right in front of us with his entourage of smaller fish trailing like a royal procession. There was a profound stillness under the surface - only the hiss of oxygen and the silent whoosh of tails. It didn't feel like we were intruding; it felt like we were welcome.

The SeaVenture underwater walk is part of a wider philosophy featured in the park's 'One Ocean' realm.“One Ocean is at the centre of what we do, this is the heart of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi,” Rodriguez explained.“And from here, our guests can choose their journey. Where do they go next? Where do they explore next? Whether it's Endless Ocean with our incredible aquarium, which is just breathtaking, 24-meter depth aquarium... Rocky Point with our California sea lions... or into the polar oceans which divides further into Antarctica and the Arctic.”

Beyond the entertainment, the park is home to a working marine hospital and rehabilitation centre.“Beyond the railing is our hospital, our animal care centre that we call the heartbeat of our park,” Rodriguez said.

Jennifer Shaffer, Senior Zoological Education Manager, led a group of reporters through the animal care facilities.“There is nothing behind the curtain. You get to see everything,” she said, as we reached the glass see-through walls of the hospital's clinics.“Some of the surgeries carried here are not the most pretty... but it's important that the guests see that and learn from it.”

Each habitat in the indoor facility is fitted with specialised UVA and UVB lights to mimic natural conditions.“The specialised lighting also changes seasonally,” Shaffer said.“That is to simulate what happens in Antarctica with the changing of the seasons... it's vitally important.”

In the penguin habitat, where temperatures are kept at one degree celsius, fresh snow is produced daily.“We produce fresh snow every single day for them,” said Shaffer.“Our penguins just had a beautiful breeding season... they hatched 19 eggs.”

She explained that penguins are not waterproof at birth, and staff sometimes incubate discarded eggs.“We put it in the brooder room and keep him nice and warm until he can return to the brookery,” she said.

The care routines also extend to rescued animals, brought in with help from local partners including the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi.“We have about 100 sea turtles right now that are hopefully getting ready for release very soon,” Shaffer said.“One is missing their flipper due to entanglement in fishing line... we've had barnacles or other things that cover the animal's body, which prohibits them from swimming or breathing.”

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's animal hospital includes a surgical suite and radiology room, allowing staff to treat animals without the stress of transporting them.“Let's bring the CT machine to the animals instead of the animals to the CT machine,” said Shaffer.“We can actually do full body scans of all of our animals at any time... probably one of the largest animals that we've had in here is our Atlantic bald-nosed dolphins.”

Animals are trained to participate in medical checks through a process called desensitisation.“With our animals we train them, and we call it desensitising behaviours,” she explained.“It's never a shock, it's always just kind of commonplace and then they go about their day.”

“For guests, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi may look like a theme park,” Rodriguez concluded.“But we are proud to be an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facility. We've got Global Humane accreditation... so many things to be proud of at this park on the basis of how we take care of our animals.”