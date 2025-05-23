403
TD Hits 52-Week High On Earnings, Staff Cuts
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $92.49 Thursday. TD Thursday reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97, which beat estimates by $0.19, on revenue of $15.14 Billion, which beat estimates by $1.69 Billion. The banking giant also announced a repositioning of its business, including cuts of 2% to its workforce.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Thursday. Lumina is expected to report for quarter end 2025-03-31.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.96 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aduro Clean Technologies (C) hit a new 52-week high of $10.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
FP Newspapers Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.67 Thursday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 Thursday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.94 Thursday. No news stories today.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.02 Thursday. No news stories today.
Millennial Potash Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27 Thursday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Thursday. No news stories today.
Thesis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 Thursday. No news stories today.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.73 Thursday. No news stories today.
