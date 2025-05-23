Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TD Hits 52-Week High On Earnings, Staff Cuts

TD Hits 52-Week High On Earnings, Staff Cuts


2025-05-23 01:15:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $92.49 Thursday. TD Thursday reported Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97, which beat estimates by $0.19, on revenue of $15.14 Billion, which beat estimates by $1.69 Billion. The banking giant also announced a repositioning of its business, including cuts of 2% to its workforce.
Lumina Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Thursday. Lumina is expected to report for quarter end 2025-03-31.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.96 Thursday. No news stories today.
Aduro Clean Technologies (C) hit a new 52-week high of $10.60 Thursday. No news stories today.
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Canadian Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
FP Newspapers Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.67 Thursday. No news stories today.
King Global Ventures Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 Thursday. No news stories today.
KP Tissue Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.94 Thursday. No news stories today.
Montage Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.02 Thursday. No news stories today.
Millennial Potash Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 Thursday. No news stories today.
Nicola Mining Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Thursday. No news stories today.
Probe Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27 Thursday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.30 Thursday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Thursday. No news stories today.
Thesis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.07 Thursday. No news stories today.
Vizsla Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.73 Thursday. No news stories today.



MENAFN23052025000212011056ID1109585938

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search