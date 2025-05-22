Divine Arrival After Twenty Years Of Waiting: Lord Sri Ram, Lakshman, Sita, And Hanuman Ji Grace New Navadvip Dham

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Texas, United States In a breathtaking series of divine events, the long-awaited arrival of Lord Sri Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman Ji at New Navadvip Dham unfolded in a manner that left devotees in awe. What seemed like a simple deity transfer turned into an extraordinary Lila (divine pastime), revealing the unmistakable hand of Lord Ram guiding every step of the way. A 20-Year Wait Ends with 144 years of Celestial Alignment The journey of these deities began nearly two decades ago when HG Arun Prabhu approached HH Tamal Krishna Goswami Maharaj to install Sita Ram deities. His Holiness personally customized the deities by instructing the actual height of deities. They arrived at Houston, only to remain in storage box, awaiting their destined home. When the New Navadvip project was initiated, the team discovered that the location shared the same latitude band (with in 26 and 27 degree) as Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. This realization ignited a strong desire among the devotees to bring Lord Ram to this sacred site. What happened next was nothing short of miraculous-without knowing of the devotees' wishes, HG Vatsal prabhu, a senior disciple of Srila Prabhupada mentioned about the deities to New Navadvip Dham team in later 2024 however team completely forgot about it. On 31st Dec 2024, HG Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu and his wife Sadhvi Radharani visited Houston temple on the way to Cruise to Mexico. At temple, he was approached by priest to ask temple authority to give Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman ji to New Navadvip Dham. On 1st Jan 2025, they had darshan of deities who were staying in garage on one humble devotee. After few discussions with temple president HG Saranga Thakur Prabhu and HG Shyam Sundar Prabhu both blessed to take the deities to New Navadvip Dham. It seemed as if Lord Ram had been waiting for this very moment for nearly 20 years. A Test of Faith in Houston On the auspicious day of Vasant Pañcamī (February 2, 2025), Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu with his wife Sadhvi Radharani traveled to Houston to bring the deities home. A departure ceremony was held, with temple leaders and devotees joyfully sending off Lord Ram and His divine entourage to their new home. However, an unexpected challenge arose when Arun Prabhu , a devotee from Houston working on establishing a Lord Ram temple, learned about the transfer. Confused and distressed, he expressed his disappointment, believing the deities had been promised to his project. This led to a discussion between Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu, the temple president, and senior devotee HG Shyam Sundar Prabhu. Faced with uncertainty, Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu sought divine guidance from Lord Jagannath and consulted Vatsal Prabhu . The decision became clear- Lord Ram's will was to go to New Navadvip Dham .

Images from the Deity installation ceremony at New Navadvip Dham

Unmistakable Signs from Lord Ram

Despite the decision, doubts still lingered in Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu's heart about deities desires. As he embarked on the journey back with the deities, he encountered a series of undeniable divine signs:



The SUV he originally planned to use was too small, so he was offered a larger vehicle-which happened to be a Dodge RAM ! A clear signal from Lord Ram Himself. As he was sharing the above lila with Madhava Vrajanatha Prabhu over a phone call, they stopped at a random gas station in the middle of nowhere while the call was still on. As he entered, he was greeted by a song playing in the background:“Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna. Now, I really want to see you (Hare Rama), really want to be with you (Hare Rama), really want to see you, Lord.”

The song, sung by George Harrison of The Beatles, a devotee of Srila Prabhupada, was an unmistakable affirmation from Lord Ram.

With his doubts completely dissolved, Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu and his wife with joy continued the sacred journey with full confidence, knowing that everything was unfolding according to Lord Ram's divine plan.

Arrival at New Navadvip Dham and Arun Prabhu Message

As the deities arrived at New Navadvip Dham, Saranga Thakur Prabhu shared the below text message sent by Arun Prabhu, reflecting his humble acceptance of Lord Ram's will:“Hare Krishna, Jai Shri Ram! Hari Bol! Ram Ji has His own Will. If He wants to go, that is fine. We'd like to go for His inauguration and have Darshan.”

His words resonated deeply, reminding everyone that the Lord is not bound by human plans-He chooses where He wants to reside. Thank you to Arun Prabhu for opening his heart, showing how wonderful devotee, he is. Lord has engaged Arun Prabhu twenty years ago for this day.

A Divine Parallel to Srila Prabhupada's Pastime

In a beautiful parallel, devotees later recalled how Srila Prabhupada faced a similar situation while establishing Radha-Londonishvara in the London temple. Just as Lord Ram orchestrated His move to New Navadvip Dham , Radha-Londonishvara's had a similar pastime too.

The Legacy of Lord Ram's Arrival

The arrival of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman ji at New Navadvip Dham is more than just a historic event-it is a testament to the unfolding of divine Will. Millions of devotees will now have the opportunity to receive the blessings of Lord Ram, fulfilling a destiny that had been in motion for two decades. This happened once in our lifetime during the 144-year celestial alignment of the Mahakumbh on the auspicious Shahi Snana day of Vasant Panchami.

As the news spreads, devotees worldwide are inspired by this remarkable Lila, affirming once again: Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Ram! Lord Ram can manifest anywhere in the world to bless his Children!

