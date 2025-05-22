Divine Arrival After Twenty Years Of Waiting: Lord Sri Ram, Lakshman, Sita, And Hanuman Ji Grace New Navadvip Dham
|
Images from the Deity installation ceremony at New Navadvip Dham
Unmistakable Signs from Lord Ram
Despite the decision, doubts still lingered in Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu's heart about deities desires. As he embarked on the journey back with the deities, he encountered a series of undeniable divine signs:
The SUV he originally planned to use was too small, so he was offered a larger vehicle-which happened to be a Dodge RAM ! A clear signal from Lord Ram Himself.
As he was sharing the above lila with Madhava Vrajanatha Prabhu over a phone call, they stopped at a random gas station in the middle of nowhere while the call was still on. As he entered, he was greeted by a song playing in the background:“Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna. Now, I really want to see you (Hare Rama), really want to be with you (Hare Rama), really want to see you, Lord.”
The song, sung by George Harrison of The Beatles, a devotee of Srila Prabhupada, was an unmistakable affirmation from Lord Ram.
With his doubts completely dissolved, Sarvajaya Madhava Prabhu and his wife with joy continued the sacred journey with full confidence, knowing that everything was unfolding according to Lord Ram's divine plan.
Arrival at New Navadvip Dham and Arun Prabhu Message
As the deities arrived at New Navadvip Dham, Saranga Thakur Prabhu shared the below text message sent by Arun Prabhu, reflecting his humble acceptance of Lord Ram's will:“Hare Krishna, Jai Shri Ram! Hari Bol! Ram Ji has His own Will. If He wants to go, that is fine. We'd like to go for His inauguration and have Darshan.”
His words resonated deeply, reminding everyone that the Lord is not bound by human plans-He chooses where He wants to reside. Thank you to Arun Prabhu for opening his heart, showing how wonderful devotee, he is. Lord has engaged Arun Prabhu twenty years ago for this day.
A Divine Parallel to Srila Prabhupada's Pastime
In a beautiful parallel, devotees later recalled how Srila Prabhupada faced a similar situation while establishing Radha-Londonishvara in the London temple. Just as Lord Ram orchestrated His move to New Navadvip Dham , Radha-Londonishvara's had a similar pastime too.
|
Images from the Deity installation ceremony at New Navadvip Dham
The Legacy of Lord Ram's Arrival
The arrival of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman ji at New Navadvip Dham is more than just a historic event-it is a testament to the unfolding of divine Will. Millions of devotees will now have the opportunity to receive the blessings of Lord Ram, fulfilling a destiny that had been in motion for two decades. This happened once in our lifetime during the 144-year celestial alignment of the Mahakumbh on the auspicious Shahi Snana day of Vasant Panchami.
As the news spreads, devotees worldwide are inspired by this remarkable Lila, affirming once again: Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Ram! Jai Shri Ram! Lord Ram can manifest anywhere in the world to bless his Children!
Visit New Navadvip Dham at newnavadvipdham
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment