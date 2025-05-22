A Tail-Wagging Start To The Season At ARF Hamptons

ARF Hamptons Logo

Supporters at Pet Celebration Day 2025 (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Ellen Scarborough, Kim Nichols (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

EH Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Legislator Ann Welker, Mary Welker, Cate Rogers (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Zach Siegel and Marvin (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Pet Lovers joined ARF Hamptons Celebration Day 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. (ARF Hamptons) held its Pet Celebration Day at the ARF Adoption Center at 124 Daniels Hole Road in East Hampton. The public was invited to bring the whole family, and pets too, for a tail-wagging pet fair dedicated to the joy our cats and dogs bring and the impact of ARF's rescue efforts over the last 50 years. Admission to the event was free.Attendees were able to learn about ARF's programs and services, including the Operation Cat TNR program, dog training and socialization classes, volunteer opportunities, lemonARF, ARF's Pet Food Pantry and coming later this spring, low cost spay/neuter clinics.The festivities included music, vendors, a scavenger hunt, face painting, crafts for the kids, the dog agility course,“Ask the Trainer,” free nail clipping, free microchipping, low-cost vaccines, plus coffee, bottled water, and candy treats. Food was available and in addition, there was the opportunity to meet ARF's cats and dogs available for adoption.Notable Attendees included: Kim Nichols, Jamie Berger, Ellen Scarborough, Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, and Ann Welker.Thank you to our participating sponsors/vendors: The Baker House 1650, Bloom Groom, Blue's Paws, Citarella, Lisa Dawson of Calm Home Canine, Dylan's Candy Bar, East End Tick & Mosquito Control, East End Veterinary Center, East Hampton Veterinary Group, Hampton Coffee Company, Invisible Fence, M&T Bank, Modern Pawz, Pad Home Pet Services, Pawcasso, and Southampton Dog.ARF Hamptons is launching its first annual Community Giving Week from May 17th through May 24th, 2025. Highlighting the impact of community support, ARF will feature some of the people who make our work possible and help with ARF's pet food pantry, youth education programs and coming later this spring, low-cost spay/neuter services.About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, and free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visitIG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.