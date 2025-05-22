Sharjah: Euphoric Celebrations After UAE's Historic Series Win Against Bangladesh

There were euphoric celebrations at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday after the UAE beat Bangladesh in the third T20I for their first-ever series victory over a Test-playing country.

Alishan Sharafu, who was named the man-of-the-match for his 47-ball 68 not out (5 fours, 3 sixes), and Asif Khan (41 not out off 26 balls, 5 sixes) held their nerve as the UAE chased down 163 in 19.1 overs losing only three wickets.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem (9) had a rare failure, but Sharafu rose to the occasion with a magnificent half-century to help the UAE beat the formidable Bangladesh team by seven wickets, less than 48 hours after their nail-biting two wicket victory on the same ground in the second match.

The biggest hero for the UAE on Wednesday, though, was left-arm spinner Haider Ali who bowled an outstanding spell, taking three big wickets for just seven runs in four overs.

Haider dismissed Litton Das (14), Towhid Hridoy (0) and Mahedi Hasan (2) to break the back of Bangladesh batting.

The visitors never recovered from the three big blows as they managed only 162 for nine, a total the UAE comfortably chased down to script the greatest victory in their cricket history.

Playing his first international series, Haider proved decisive in the series decider.

“The big wicket was Litton Das. He is their captain and he is a very big player in international. He is someone who knows the art of building partnerships,” Haider said.

“So I spoke to skipper Waseem bhai before the match that we have to bowl an attacking line to Litton Das and if he gets out early, they will be in trouble. So I am really pleased now that I managed to get him out for a low score.”

Having resticted Bangladesh to a modest score, the UAE suffered a big blow when Waseem was dismissed early.

But Sharafu was undetered by the challenge and played an immaculate knock to take the team home.

“The plan was pretty simple: to go out there and play as many balls as possible. Everything just worked out in the end,” Sharafu said after receving the man-of-the-match award.

“Waseem bhai has been fantastic all series, and losing him early today was a big blow. But obviously, it was another opportunity for everyone else around him to get themselves in.”

Skipper Waseem, who was named the man-of-the series for his 145 runs in three matches, was lost for words.

“I'm very happy we have made history. This series means a lot to us. It's very helpful for us in the future,” he said.

“And I'm very happy with the performance of the boys, the way Asif played, Alishan, and the way Haider bowled, and the other bowlers. I'm very happy with the performance of my whole team. I have no words for this victory.”

Meanwhie, bowling hero Haider thanked the Emirates Cricket Board for their constant support.

“I think credit must go to the our cricket board, they have given us a lot of support and great facilities,” he said.

“It's because of their efforts that we have improved as a team and today we have won a T20 series against a test-playing team (Bangladesh).

“I also have to acknowledge the contributions of the club teams in the UAE. This victory is for them also. The clubs have given the players a lot of support.”