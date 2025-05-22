403
Bucharest Security Forum Starts on Thursday
(MENAFN) The ninth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum commenced on Thursday in Bucharest, drawing close to 200 participants including dignitaries, ambassadors, defense officials, and policy experts.
Their goal is to address pressing security matters impacting the region.
This two-day conference is spearheaded by the New Strategy Center, a leading Romanian policy institute, in collaboration with the country's Ministry of National Defense.
The event is being hosted in a premier hotel in Romania’s capital city.
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a supportive institutional role in the event, while academic input is provided by the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest.
The forum features 50 sessions and brings together 198 speakers representing member nations of the European Union and NATO, along with partner states.
Discussions will center on security dynamics affecting the wider Black Sea and Balkan areas.
Prominent topics include the state of transatlantic cooperation, adjustments to the United States' military strategy in Europe, possibilities for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, and the progression of Moldova's accession to the European Union.
According to organizers, the purpose of the gathering is to enhance stability and development across the Black Sea and Balkans by encouraging conditions that support commerce, integration, and sustainable energy utilization.
