GB By Novotel Hyderabad Airport Is Now Open 24X7 For Round-The-Clock Indulgence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 21st April 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Airport is redefining the dining experience for travellers and city dwellers alike with the exciting announcement that its GB by Novotel Hyderabad Airport will now be available 24x7. This move ensures that guests can indulge in their favourite cuisines and signature dishes at any hour of the day or night, offering unparalleled convenience and comfort for those arriving or departing at odd hours.
To further elevate this experience, NHA is also introducing an exclusive new beverage menu titled“Sips from the Sources.” In line with the hotel's sustainability initiatives, this innovative menu features craft beverages made using fresh, hand-picked ingredients sourced directly from NHA's in-house patch garden. By cultivating their own herbs, fruits, and botanicals, Novotel Hyderabad Airport is not only enhancing the authenticity and quality of its beverages but also taking a significant step toward reducing its carbon footprint and embracing a more eco-conscious approach to hospitality. The“Sips from the Sources” menu includes Green Goddess, Muddled Mary, Cilantro Smash, Earth Power, and Agronomist, each crafted to highlight the fresh and organic flavours from the patch garden, offering guests a unique and sustainable drinking experience.
“We are thrilled to make GB by Novotel Hyderabad Airport available round the clock, ensuring that our guests have access to premium dining and beverage experiences whenever they need them. With the launch of 'Sips from the Sources,' we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainability while offering a fresh take on beverage craftsmanship. By sourcing ingredients from our very own patch garden, we ensure that every sip is not only delicious but also environmentally responsible,” said Mr. Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport.
The GB by Novotel Hyderabad Airport, known for its inviting ambiance and curated menu, offers an array of signature dishes, global cuisines, and handcrafted beverages that cater to diverse palates. Whether travellers are looking for a quick bite before a flight, a late-night indulgence, or a refreshing beverage infused with garden-fresh flavours, the 24x7 GB by Novotel Hyderabad Airport ensures that exceptional dining is always within reach.
With a perfect blend of culinary innovation and sustainability, Novotel Hyderabad Airport continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, providing guests with not just a meal, but an experience that is both indulgent and responsible.
About Novotel
Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers high-quality hotels designed as comforting and energising places where guests can achieve balance in their busy lives, whether they are traveling for work, leisure or a blend of both. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; relaxed restaurants with nutritious choices; flexible workspaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centres. Novotel, which has over 590 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
